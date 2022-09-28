scorecardresearch
Wednesday, Sep 28, 2022

Covid may increase heart ailments if it becomes endemic: Expert

Dr Dani said, “Based on what we have observed, people who had pre-existing coronary artery diseases have more complications with Covid-19... more heart failures, more heart attacks and rapid progress of blockages.”

If it becomes endemic, then it will become important to take care of post-Covid precautions to prevent heart problems, said, Dr Dani. (Source: Getty Images/Thinkstock)

The Covid-19 pandemic has increased the progression of complications arising from heart ailments, said Dr Sameer Dani, director, cardiology services, Apollo CVHF Heart Institute, Ahmedabad, adding that it can become a considerable risk factor if Covid-19 becomes endemic.

Speaking a day before the World Heart Day on September 29, Dr Dani said, “Based on what we have observed, people who had pre-existing coronary artery diseases have more complications with Covid-19… more heart failures, more heart attacks and rapid progress of blockages.”

Adding that even those who did not have pre-existing heart diseases stand higher chance to develop heart problems once they get Covid-19, Dani said, “We have seen three or four cases where a 10-20 per cent blockage before Covid-19, progressed to 90 per cent blockage in six to eight months after Covid. If it becomes endemic, then it will become important to take care of post-Covid precautions to prevent heart problems.”

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
UPSC Key-September 28, 2022: Why you should read ‘Election Symbols’ or ‘D...Premium
UPSC Key-September 28, 2022: Why you should read ‘Election Symbols’ or ‘D...
Catching up with the mega fauna in Africa on the translocation of the che...Premium
Catching up with the mega fauna in Africa on the translocation of the che...
The last, painful days of Anthony BourdainPremium
The last, painful days of Anthony Bourdain
Dibang hydel project: Arunachal says no land for national park, NGT drops...Premium
Dibang hydel project: Arunachal says no land for national park, NGT drops...

© The Indian Express (P) Ltd
First published on: 28-09-2022 at 11:46:10 pm
Next Story

In Gujarat, the National Games, garba and the start of election fever

Explained Climate | A dedicated explained section focusing on science, environment and climate change.
Read here
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement

More Lifestyle
Advertisement

Photos

Ramlila 2022: ‘Sri Ram’ kicks off with young talent, robust energy
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Sep 28: Latest News
Advertisement