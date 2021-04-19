‘Covid infection can cause liver damage’

The viruses like hepatitis B and C are blood-borne and may cause permanent liner damage like cirrhosis and liver cancer. Hence, these viral infections (B and C) must be diagnosed early and treated appropriately.

On the World Liver Day, which is observed on April 19 every year, Dr Arvind Sahni, Director Gastroenterology and Hepatology, Fortis Hospital Mohali said that it is essential to lead a healthy lifestyle and avoid excessive use of alcohol. “Recently, Covid-19 added another dimension to liver diseases. Covid-19 infection can cause liver damage and in cases of pre-existing liver damage the disease may become life-threatening, hence, patients with pre-existing liver disease must be vaccinated against Covid-19 on a priority basis.”

He added that screening and early detection are the only ways to tackle hepatitis the silent killer, since liver damage in chronic viral hepatitis progresses without symptoms till it reaches the terminal illness stage, as either liver cancer or liver cirrhosis. Vaccination is, however, available for hepatitis A and B viruses. The liver is the largest organ in the body and performs hundreds of metabolic functions which are essential to life.

“Our liver is affected by our lifestyle. Consuming excess amounts of alcohol can cause alcohol-related liver cirrhosis and consuming food rich in fat and having high calories can cause non-alcoholic fatty liver disease (NAFLD),” said Dr Sahni. Jaundice is one of the common symptoms of liver disease but in certain cases, it may appear later leading to a delay in diagnosis, said the doctor.

Viral infections are a common cause of liver disease. Viruses like hepatitis A and E are waterborne and cause acute liver damage.

The viruses like hepatitis B and C are blood-borne and may cause permanent liner damage like cirrhosis and liver cancer. Hence, these viral infections (B and C) must be diagnosed early and treated appropriately.

On the World Liver Day, which is observed on April 19 every year, Dr Arvind Sahni, Director Gastroenterology and Hepatology, Fortis Hospital Mohali said that it is essential to lead a healthy lifestyle and avoid excessive use of alcohol. “Recently, Covid-19 added another dimension to liver diseases. Covid-19 infection can cause liver damage and in cases of pre-existing liver damage the disease may become life-threatening, hence, patients with pre-existing liver disease must be vaccinated against Covid-19 on a priority basis.”

He added that screening and early detection are the only ways to tackle hepatitis the silent killer, since liver damage in chronic viral hepatitis progresses without symptoms till it reaches the terminal illness stage, as either liver cancer or liver cirrhosis. Vaccination is, however, available for hepatitis A and B viruses. The liver is the largest organ in the body and performs hundreds of metabolic functions which are essential to life.

“Our liver is affected by our lifestyle. Consuming excess amounts of alcohol can cause alcohol-related liver cirrhosis and consuming food rich in fat and having high calories can cause non-alcoholic fatty liver disease (NAFLD),” said Dr Sahni. Jaundice is one of the common symptoms of liver disease but in certain cases, it may appear later leading to a delay in diagnosis, said the doctor.

Viral infections are a common cause of liver disease. Viruses like hepatitis A and E are waterborne and cause acute liver damage.

The viruses like hepatitis B and C are blood-borne and may cause permanent liner damage like cirrhosis and liver cancer. Hence, these viral infections (B and C) must be diagnosed early and treated appropriately.