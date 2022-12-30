Worry not, these expert tips will help you overcome Covid anxiety

In keeping the pattern of previous outbreaks in consideration, the next 40 days are expected to be crucial as India may see a surge in Covid-19 cases in January, PTI reported, quoting official sources. Additionally, in the wake of China witnessing a massive upsurge, the Indian government and health authorities have asked people to adhere to precautionary measures, including masking up. In this situation, it is “completely normal” to feel anxious, say experts, adding that it is equally essential to be “prepared”.

Dr Jyoti Kapoor, founder and director, Manasthali told indianexpress.com, “Strengthening your mental health is an essential pillar for Covid preparedness. Although coronavirus anxiety is completely normal, make sure you get your information/news from reliable sources and not social media. Also, get yourself tested immediately if you are experiencing any Covid-19 symptoms instead of panicking. Keep all mental health helpline numbers handy and do call them if you are feeling distressed. Anxiety and distress often attribute to isolation.”

Anxiety is a product of the mind going into survival mode, explained Vidhi Agarwal, counselling psychologist, founder, Aantarik. “Understand that it’s the body’s way of trying to keep you safe. Keeping a calm mind now is more important than ever,” she said.

What can help?

Taking care of yourself by opting for realistic measures like listening to credible sources can help, said Kamna Chhibber, clinical psychologist and head – Mental Health · Fortis Healthcare, as she further mentioned a few other measures that can help:

– ensure you take all precautions

– don’t over inform yourself about things

– focus on what is in your control

– shift your attention towards taking things one day at a time

– try and avoid over-planning for things and situations that can emerge

– keep reminding yourself of how it’s important to be resilient, and maintain a sense of optimism

Adding, Dr Kapoor suggested practising yoga and meditation regularly. “Also, stay connected with your friends and family members. Wear mask, use sanitiser and follow the social distancing protocol,” Dr Kapoor added.

Shree Laxmi, dietician, Narayana Multispecialty Hospital, HSR Layout, Bangalore also stressed the importance of giving rest to one’s body by getting enough sleep and reducing stress. Adding, Agarwal suggested doing “slow, deep belly breaths to stay focused on the present moment.”

“Precautions such as wearing masks in crowded areas and washing hands after using the washroom, or coming from outside are safe and smart choices. Include taking steam, at least thrice a week, in your self care routine. Using relaxing oils such as chamomile and eucalyptus can also help in stress relief,” she added.

Elderly people who have diabetes, heart diseases, and other underlying conditions should meet their physician for regular check, added Dr Abhishek Subhash, consultant, internal medicine, Bhatia Hospital Mumbai.

