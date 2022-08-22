scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Monday, August 22, 2022

‘Covid virus does not yet have a seasonality or act predictably’: WHO’s epidemiologist Maria Van Kerkhove

"Get vaccinated, display prudence while celebrating festivals, make sure if we are not feeling well, we self-isolate and not expose others," advised Dr Shuchin Bajaj, Founder Director, Ujala Cygnus Group of Hospitals

covid testCovid testing along with treatment can save lives (Source: Express Photo by Prem Nath Pandey)

Globally, over the last four weeks, 26,722,228 new Coronavirus cases and 62,892 new deaths were reported to the World Health Organization (WHO), which is “a 15 per cent increase in new cases and a +35 per cent increase in new deaths over the reporting period”, informed WHO’s epidemiologist Maria Van Kerkhove in a Twitter thread. According to the estimates, WHO expects cases to “continue to occur given the limited use of public health and social measures” but Covid-19 hospitalisations, deaths, and long covid can be minimised, it noted.

Also Read |Living with Covid: How treating masks like umbrellas could help us weather future pandemic threats

Buy Now | Our best subscription plan now has a special price

What do we know about the variants so far?

While Omicron BA5 is the dominant circulating variant of concern right now, the epidemiologist noted that reduced surveillance, testing, and sequencing globally is making our ability to track known and detect new variants much more difficult.

covid vaccination Vaccination is a must (representative) (Express Photo by Nirmal Harindran)

Here are details of Omicron sub-variants

Kerkhove also suggested that there will be more variants with “such intense circulation”. “This virus does not yet have a seasonality or act predictably. Future variants will be more transmissible, may have further immune escape but we do not know if they will be more or less severe,” she said on the thread.

What can be done?

Early testing, the right clinical care, and treatments and vaccination administered by trained, protected and respected work force are some of the measures to save lives.

Also Read |How to live with Covid-19 when you are tired of living with Covid-19

Vaccination amongst those most at risk in all countries is not as high as it should be. #VaccinEquity is not just a hashtag,” Kerkhove mentioned.

Meanwhile, what can help?

Infections and risk of long covid can be reduced with simple measures, Kerkhove noted. “Covid-19 vaccines are working incredibly well at preventing severe disease. Get vaccinated and get all recommended doses when it’s your turn. Governments need to focus on reaching at missed risk people. Wear a mask while indoors, spend time outdoors, ventilate, test, seek care,” she added.

Dr Shuchin Bajaj, Founder Director, Ujala Cygnus Group of Hospitals told indianexpress.com that more than the government’s responsibility, it is now an individual’s responsibility to protect themselves. “We need to get ourselves vaccinated, display prudence while celebrating festivals so that we don’t gather around in large numbers. We must make sure that if we are not feeling well, we must self-isolate and not expose others as well. We eat nutritious and healthy diet to keep our immunity up. Exercise outdoors regularly. All of these measures will count towards ensuring we stay healthy. If there is any nagging health issues, one should seek timely medical treatment,” noted Dr Bajaj.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
ExplainSpeaking: How should public sector banks be privatised?Premium
ExplainSpeaking: How should public sector banks be privatised?
19 states cross pre-Covid GSDP levels in FY22; Kerala, UP lagPremium
19 states cross pre-Covid GSDP levels in FY22; Kerala, UP lag
In window for Congress chief election, disquiet and speculation but no co...Premium
In window for Congress chief election, disquiet and speculation but no co...
Explained: US jobs-recession paradoxPremium
Explained: US jobs-recession paradox

📣 For more lifestyle news, follow us on Instagram | Twitter | Facebook and don’t miss out on the latest updates!

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
First published on: 22-08-2022 at 10:50:40 am
Next Story

NASA’s Ingenuity Mars Helicopter turns ‘winter warrior’ for next flight

Explained by The Indian Express Do not just read the news. Understand it. Read our daily explainers
Read now

Most Popular

1

Alia Bhatt reveals she was paid Rs 15 lakh for SOTY, said she handed cheque to mom Soni Razdan: 'Till date, my mother handles my money'

2

Noida: Woman seen misbehaving with security guard in viral video, arrested

3

MSP not being implemented because of PM’s friend Adani: Satya Pal Malik

4

House of the Dragon premiere: When and where to watch

5

Cardi B gets a face tattoo and leaves fans with mixed reactions

Featured Stories

August 22, 1982, Forty Years Ago
August 22, 1982, Forty Years Ago
Broken pitchers, 100 years apart
Broken pitchers, 100 years apart
ExplainSpeaking: How should public sector banks be privatised?
ExplainSpeaking: How should public sector banks be privatised?
UPI payment charges explained: Why FinMin had to clarify there's no move ...
UPI payment charges explained: Why FinMin had to clarify there's no move ...
The cost of 'inefficiency': The two Gujarat ministers who paid with their...
The cost of 'inefficiency': The two Gujarat ministers who paid with their...
In window for Congress chief election, disquiet and speculation but no co...
In window for Congress chief election, disquiet and speculation but no co...
US jobs-recession paradox, its impact on emerging markets
Explained

US jobs-recession paradox, its impact on emerging markets

Premium
MSP not implemented because of PM’s friend Adani: Satya Pal Malik

MSP not implemented because of PM’s friend Adani: Satya Pal Malik

Should pace spearheads be used more sparingly to reduce workload?

Should pace spearheads be used more sparingly to reduce workload?

Why Nitish Kumar’s decision to ally with RJD may energise Oppn
Opinion

Why Nitish Kumar’s decision to ally with RJD may energise Oppn

Premium
Game of Thrones prequel lacks the fire and power of the original
House of the Dragon Episode 1

Game of Thrones prequel lacks the fire and power of the original

Zomato apologises and withdraws ad with Hrithik Roshan

Zomato apologises and withdraws ad with Hrithik Roshan

UPI payment charges: Why FinMin had to clarify there's no move to levy fee
Explained

UPI payment charges: Why FinMin had to clarify there's no move to levy fee

Imran Khan booked under anti-terrorism act for threatening police, judiciary

Imran Khan booked under anti-terrorism act for threatening police, judiciary

Find your destination with CRED’s Independence Day travel sale 
BRANDED CONTENT

Find your destination with CRED’s Independence Day travel sale 

CRED’s Freedom Fest 2022 is now live: Don’t miss out on curated rewards, deals, and offers
BRANDED CONTENT

CRED’s Freedom Fest 2022 is now live: Don’t miss out on curated rewards, deals, and offers

Juvenile Idiopathic Arthritis In Children: Everything You Need To Know
SPONSORED

Juvenile Idiopathic Arthritis In Children: Everything You Need To Know

Online Registration open for SAKSHAM CASH REWARD EXAM 2022
SPONSORED

Online Registration open for SAKSHAM CASH REWARD EXAM 2022

Latest News 

Advertisement
More Lifestyle
Advertisement

Photos

katrina kaif, katrina kaif in falguni shane peacock, katrina kaif fashion, katrina kaif pictures, designer wear, celeb fashion, indian express lifestyle, indian express
When Katrina Kaif looked angelic in Falguni Shane Peacock creations; see pictures
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Aug 22: Latest News
Advertisement