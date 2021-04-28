COVID 19 vaccination and menstruation: Government debunks social media rumours

Women above 18 years of age can take COVID jab. (Source: Express Photo)

Taking stock of social media rumours suggesting that women should not take the COVID-19 jab near and while on their periods, the government has now quashed the rumours. A few days after the Central Government announced all above 18 years of age can take their vaccines from May 1, 2021, several women raised concerns over taking Covid-19 jabs during periods following circulating messages.

The post suggested that girls and women should refrain from taking the jab five days before and after the periods as “immunity is very less” during periods.

The Government — through a Press Information Bureau tweet — appealed to people “to not fall for rumours and get vaccinated”.

“#Fake post circulating on social media claims that women should not take #COVID19Vaccine 5 days before and after their menstrual cycle. Don’t fall for rumours! All people above 18 should get vaccinated after May 1,” the tweet read.

#Fake post circulating on social media claims that women should not take #COVID19Vaccine 5 days before and after their menstrual cycle. Don’t fall for rumours! All people above 18 should get vaccinated after May 1. Registration starts on April 28 on https://t.co/61Oox5pH7x pic.twitter.com/JMxoxnEFsy — PIB Fact Check (@PIBFactCheck) April 24, 2021

Doctors too have advised against believing such rumours.

Can women take #COVID19 #Vaccine during menstruation? Menstruation has nothing to do with #Vaccination Gynaecologists have confirmed Vaccine is safe during menstruation. Share this message with every woman you know Stop forwarding false claims on social media

– Dr. Salkar pic.twitter.com/fJ05EGKmCr — PIB India (@PIB_India) April 26, 2021

Gynaecologist Dr Munjaal V Kapadia said, “Some silly WhatsApp rumour has spooked everyone. Your period has no effect on the vaccine efficacy. Take it as soon as you can. Spread the word, please,” he said.

A lot of patients messaging me asking if it’s safe/ effective to take the vaccine during their period. Some silly WhatsApp rumour has spooked everyone. Your period has no effect on the vaccine efficacy. Take it as soon as you can. Spread the word, please. — Dr. Munjaal V. Kapadia (@ScissorTongue) April 24, 2021

Dr Vaishali Joshi, obstetrician and gynaecologist at Kokilaben Ambani Hospital, Mumbai had, earlier in an interview with indianexpress.com said, “Covid vaccination does not have any effect on menstruation”.

“There has been no data to validate the claim that Covid-19 vaccine affects the periods and its flow. This has originated from social media where people are sharing their own personal experiences. All international advisory bodies and organisations have not acknowledged it. Also, it’s important to note that one doesn’t need to reschedule vaccination date depending on the presence of periods,” she said.

“So all women above 18 years of age, irrespective of their periods, hormonal status, should get vaccinated, apart from pregnant women as currently it’s not recommended in India,” she added.

