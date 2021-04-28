scorecardresearch
Wednesday, April 28, 2021
COVID 19 vaccination and menstruation: Government debunks social media rumours

The concerns were triggered after a claim, widely circulating on social media platforms, stated women should not take Covid-19 vaccines five days before and after their menstrual cycle

By: Lifestyle Desk | New Delhi |
April 28, 2021 2:10:03 pm
Women above 18 years of age can take COVID jab.

Taking stock of social media rumours suggesting that women should not take the COVID-19 jab near and while on their periods, the government has now quashed the rumours. A few days after the Central Government announced all above 18 years of age can take their vaccines from May 1, 2021, several women raised concerns over taking Covid-19 jabs during periods following circulating messages.

The post suggested that girls and women should refrain from taking the jab five days before and after the periods as “immunity is very less” during periods.

The Government — through a Press Information Bureau tweet — appealed to people “to not fall for rumours and get vaccinated”.

“#Fake post circulating on social media claims that women should not take #COVID19Vaccine 5 days before and after their menstrual cycle. Don’t fall for rumours! All people above 18 should get vaccinated after May 1,” the tweet read.

Doctors too have advised against believing such rumours.

Gynaecologist Dr Munjaal V Kapadia said, “Some silly WhatsApp rumour has spooked everyone. Your period has no effect on the vaccine efficacy. Take it as soon as you can. Spread the word, please,” he said.

Dr Vaishali Joshi, obstetrician and gynaecologist at Kokilaben Ambani Hospital, Mumbai had, earlier in an interview with indianexpress.com said, “Covid vaccination does not have any effect on menstruation”.

“There has been no data to validate the claim that Covid-19 vaccine affects the periods and its flow. This has originated from social media where people are sharing their own personal experiences. All international advisory bodies and organisations have not acknowledged it. Also, it’s important to note that one doesn’t need to reschedule vaccination date depending on the presence of periods,” she said.

“So all women above 18 years of age, irrespective of their periods, hormonal status, should get vaccinated, apart from pregnant women as currently it’s not recommended in India,” she added.

  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
