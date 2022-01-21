Covid-19 recovery: A complete guide to how yoga and breathing can help build immunity

If you have tested positive for Covid-19, consult with your doctor on the best course of medical treatment. If you are recovering at home, as many people are, it is important to bring attention to your diet, sleep and rest.

For those who are in the recovery process, yoga can be an extremely beneficial tool with which to bolster the immunity and get your strength back. On Instagram, celebrity yoga instructor Anshuka Parwani has shared a guide to explain various yoga routines, poses and breathing techniques, which can be considered as you make Covid recovery.

In total, there are seven pointers, which include pranayama and breathwork first. Parwani says a few simple breathwork and pranayama techniques that are simple, fast and effective, and will improve lung capacity and boost immunity are:

1. Kapalbhati

2. Anulom Vilom

3. Bhastrika

“Breathing exercises, if done correctly, help in increasing lung capacity, aiding in better oxygenation and exhalation of carbon dioxide,” she writes.

Next, she goes on to mention belly breathing, especially for those who are “stuck in a state of anxiety”. Sharing a video with actor Rakul Preet, Parwani says it is called “belly breathing” or “breathwork for anxiety”.

“Here’s a simple breathwork technique you can practice while you are under #selfquarantine. Deep breathing significantly reduces the stress response in the body,” she explains.

Next, the expert talks about “sama vritti breathing”, explaining that ‘sama’ means ‘same’, ‘equal’ or ‘smooth’, and ‘vritti’ means ‘fluctuations’. “In this breathing technique we want to create an equal ratio for the breath in and the breath out”. Here’s how you can practise it:

Box Breathing follows next, which is “a simple breathing technique that quickly calms you down and you immediately feel more ‘grounded’ and more ‘yourself’. You will need to:

– Inhale for 4-5 counts

– Hold for 4-5 counts

– Exhale for 4-5 counts

– Hold for 4-5 counts

One can also try some easy stretches and asanas, which include:

1. Cat/Cow pose

2. Butterfly pose

3. Seated Pigeon pose

4. Side Stretch

5. Wind release pose

“The asanas and stretches can be started at home during self-isolation and easily incorporated into your daily routine,” she states.

You can also try some lower back stretches during the Covid recovery period.

“Do these poses a few times in a week and hold each of them for at least 10 to 15 breaths or 30 seconds each. Also if you’ve never done them before, start lesser and then build up,” the instructor says.

Finally, you can try some asanas for relieving stress. “You may not ever be completely stress-free but it’s essential to relieve or reduce the stress levels as they hamper us in ways we don’t often realise. Take out some time from your day and practise these simple stress-relief yoga poses. These asanas must be held for 15-20 seconds each:

* Anjaneyasana – Low Lunge

* Sukhasana – Seated

* Setu Bandhasana – Bridge

* Uttana Shishosana – Puppy

* Malasana – Garland

* Gomukhasana – Cow”

Parwani, however, makes a disclaimer saying one must “always consult with [their] doctor and check the contra‑indications” before starting any kind of yoga practice”.

