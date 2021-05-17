Lockdown essentials: Stock your pantry with these nutritious foods

Are you stocking up your pantry right? (Source: Getty Images/Thinkstock)

With many states extending the lockdowns to curb the spread of the COVID virus, it is important to keep your pantry stocked with the right kind of food and grocery. But what all must you include?

Nutritionist Lovneet Batra provides a ready-made checklist to make sure your pantry is loaded with the right foods that are needed for proper nutrition.

According to Batra, “Having a healthy pantry during lockdown is very essential”. “Plan meals that contain adequate fats, fibre, proteins, complex carbohydrates and micronutrients. You can get vitamins, minerals and phytonutrients from vegetables and fruits,” she said.

Here’s what she suggested-

*Cereals: Barley, ragi, rice flakes, rice, samoi, semolina, vermecelli, whole wheat flour

*Lentils: Dals, chana, rajma

*Green leaves: Drumstick leaves, beet greens, lettuce, coriander leaves, mint leaves, curry leaves

*Other vegetables: Ladies finger, bitter gourd, french beans, brinjal

*Fruits: Tamarind pulp, jackfruit, banana, tomato, guava, mango, musk melon, papaya, watermelon, black grapes, strawberry, pineapple, red cherries

*Roots and tuber: Potato, beetroot, ginger, lotus root

*Nuts and seeds: Almonds, walnuts, kalonji, cashew nuts, pine seeds, pistachios, sunflower seeds, coconut

*Milk and its products: Curd, paneer

“Remember, do not overstore any item! Every person around is undergoing the same crisis situation, hence we all should be responsible,” she mentioned.

