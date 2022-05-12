Covid-19 live updates: India records 2,827 new cases; Covid falling everywhere, except Americas and Africa, says WHO
Covid-19 India LIVE News Updates, Coronavirus News Today, Coronavirus (Covid-19) 4th Wave India Live Updates, 12 May 2022: PM Narendra Modi is set to participate in the second Global Covid Virtual Summit on May 12 at the invitation of US President Joe Biden.
Covid-19 live updates: India witnessed a slight dip in new cases, with 2,827 new Coronavirus infections registered on Thursday. Meanwhile, 24 patients succumbed to the infection since yesterday.
Meanwhile, the World Health Organisation said in its latest assessment of the pandemic that the number of new coronavirus cases reported worldwide has continued to fall except in the Americas and Africa. In its weekly pandemic report released late Tuesday, the U.N. health agency said about 3.5 million new cases and more than 25,000 deaths were reported globally, which respectively represent decreases of 12% and 25%.
PM Narendra Modi is set to participate in the second Global Covid Virtual Summit on May 12 at the invitation of US President Joe Biden. During the opening session, PM Modi will deliver his remarks on the theme — ‘Preventing Pandemic Fatigue and Prioritizing Preparedness’, the Ministry of External Affairs said.
The European Union will no longer require masks to be worn at airports and on planes starting next week amid the easing of coronavirus restrictions across the bloc, authorities said Wednesday. The European Union Aviation Safety Agency said it hoped the joint decision, made with the European Centre for Disease Prevention and Control, would mark “a big step forward in the normalisation of air travel” for passengers and crews, AP reported.
While the trend of increasing registrations of deaths in India continued in 2020 as well, Uttar Pradesh, the country’s most populous state, saw a big drop, despite the fact that the total number of deaths would probably have risen due to the Covid-19 pandemic.
According to data from the Civil Registration System (CRS), Uttar Pradesh registered 8.73 lakh deaths in 2020, down from 9.44 lakh deaths registered in 2019.
Kerala, Telangana, Uttarakhand and Delhi also saw a drop in death registrations in 2020 as compared to the previous year. In fact, in percentage terms, Telangana registered a 11 per cent decline as compared to a 7.5 per cent fall in UP.
With the images from the Covid pandemic, of burning pyres and floating bodies, still fresh in our minds, the current debate on the magnitude of mortality during 2020 and 2021 looks surreal and unsympathetic. There are two extreme positions. One, that the government is showcasing the whole episode as yet another successful management effort by underreporting the number, and the other, that is projecting India to be the biggest contributor to the death pool globally by using fragmented data and macro-level modelling. By deaths per thousand population, India, however, does not figure among the top 100 countries, though the infection fatality rate of 1.2 per cent places it in seventh position globally.
As accurate death statistics by causes is hard to come by — around 70 per cent of deaths take place at homes even in normal times — attempts have been made to estimate the Covid deaths by identifying “excess” deaths over what would have been the number otherwise. There are conceptual issues involved since deaths due to starvation, returnee migrants miseries, those linked to the lockdown, unemployment, and other ailments not receiving medical help due to pressure on the system, are not due to Covid, but are part of excess deaths. Also, the Supreme Court’s decision to consider all deaths within three months of Covid infliction as Covid deaths resulted in a surge in reporting. Similarly, the lives saved due to the lockdown and measures adopted by people to protect themselves from the virus and those who would have died due to other causes had there been no Covid, would have to be taken on the positive side, increasing the discrepancy between Covid and excess death.
The downward trend in reported infections began in March, although many countries have dismantled their widespread testing and surveillance programs, making an accurate count of cases extremely difficult.
WHO said there were only two regions where reported COVID-19 infections increased: the Americas, by 14%, and Africa, by 12%. Cases remained stable in the Western Pacific and fell everywhere else, the agency said. (AP)
North Korea imposed a nationwide lockdown Thursday to control its first acknowledged COVID-19 outbreak after holding for more than two years to a widely doubted claim of a perfect record keeping out the virus that has spread to nearly every place in the world.
The outbreak forced leader Kim Jong Un to wear a mask in public, likely for the first time since the start of the pandemic, but the scale of transmissions inside North Korea wasn't immediately known. A failure to slow infections could have serious consequences because the country has a poor health care system and its 26 million people are believed to be mostly unvaccinated. Some experts say North Korea, by its rare admission of an outbreak, may be seeking outside aid.
The official Korean Central News Agency said tests of samples collected Sunday from an unspecified number of people with fevers in the capital, Pyongyang, confirmed they were infected with the omicron variant. (AP)
The European Commission said on Thursday it will gradually put an end to the temporary rules that allowed the 27 EU member countries to benefit from extra public support during the coronavirus pandemic.
Adopted in March 2020, the so-called State Aid COVID Temporary Framework relaxed the European Union's strict state-aid regulations to help mitigate the impact of the pandemic.
In light of the improving economic situation in the region, coupled with the lifting of restrictions put in place to contain the spread of the virus over the past two years, the commission said that another prolongation of the scheme is not necessary. (AP)
Indian citizens and students travelling abroad can soon take the third precautionary dose of the vaccine against Covid-19 as per the travel guidelines of the destination country, the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare announced Thursday.
“Indian citizens & students travelling overseas can now take the precaution dose as required by the guidelines of the destination country. This new facility will be available soon on the CoWIN portal,” tweeted Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya. At present, in India, the third precaution dose of Covid-19 vaccines has been made available to the 18+ population groups at private vaccination centres.
However, according to the current guidelines, only those adults who have completed nine months after the administration of the second dose would be eligible for the precaution dose. Read more.
China's leaders are struggling to reverse an economic slump without giving up anti-virus tactics that shut down Shanghai and other cities, adding to challenges for President Xi Jinping as he tries to extend his time in power.
The ruling Communist Party has declared its “zero-Covid” goal of preventing all infections takes priority over the economy. It is a decision with global implications and comes despite warnings by experts including the head of the World Health Organization that the goal might be unattainable. “We don't think it is sustainable,” the WHO director-general, Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, said Tuesday.
China kept infection numbers low until early this year with a strategy that shut down cities, but entailed soaring costs. Beijing has switched to “dynamic clearing” that seals buildings or neighbourhoods if infections are found. But with thousands of new cases of the highly infectious omicron variant reported every day, that keeps most of Shanghai's 25 million people at home. Big parts of Beijing and other cities with tens of millions of people also are closed.
That is disrupting manufacturing and hampering the global flow of goods from smartphones to iron ore, increasing inflation risks in the United States and Europe. Consumer spending is weak, chilling Chinese demand for imports. (AP)
With 2,827 new coronavirus infections being reported in a day, India's tally of Covid-19 cases rose to 4,31,13,413, while the active cases dipped to 19,067, according to the Union Health Ministry data updated on Thursday.
The death toll climbed to 5,24,181 with 24 fatalities, the data updated at 8 am stated. The active cases comprise 0.04 per cent of the total infections, while the national Covid-19 recovery rate was 98.74 per cent, the ministry said.
A decrease of 427 cases has been recorded in the active Covid-19 caseload in a span of 24 hours. India's Covid-19 tally had crossed the 20-lakh mark on August 7, 2020, 30 lakh on August 23, 40 lakh on September 5 and 50 lakh on September 16. (PTI)
President Joe Biden will appeal for a renewed international commitment to attacking Covid-19 as he convenes the second global Covid-19 summit at a time when faltering resolve at home jeopardizes that global response.
Eight months after he used the first such summit to announce an ambitious pledge to donate 1.2 billion vaccine doses to the world, the urgency of the US and other nations to respond has waned. Momentum on vaccinations and treatments has faded even as new, more infectious variants rise and billions across the globe remain unprotected.
Congress has refused to meet Biden’s request to provide another $22.5 billion in what he has called critically needed aid funding. Read more.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi will on Thursday participate in the second global virtual summit on Covid-19, being hosted by US President Joe Biden, the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) said on Wednesday. The MEA said the summit intends to galvanise new actions to address the challenges of the pandemic and build a stronger global health security architecture. Modi participated in the first global virtual summit on Covid-19, hosted by Biden on September 22 last year. Read more.
Delhi reported 970 fresh Covid cases and one more death on Wednesday while the positivity rate declined to 3.34 per cent, according to data shared by the health department here. It is for the first time since April 15 that the positivity rate in Delhi has gone down below four per cent.
The city had recorded 366 fresh Covid-19 cases and zero death on April 15, while the positivity rate was at 3.95 per cent. With the new cases, Delhi's Covid-19 infection tally has risen to 18,97,141 while the death toll reached 26,184, according to the latest health bulletin. As many as 29,037 tests to detect Covid-19 were conducted in Delhi a day before, it stated. Delhi reported 1,118 fresh coronavirus cases and one death on Tuesday, while the positivity rate was 4.38 per cent. (PTI)
West Bengal reported 25 new Covid-19 cases on Wednesday, officials said. The positivity rate dipped to 0.27 per cent from 0.68 per cent on Tuesday. The new cases were detected after testing 9,303 samples, they said.
There are 395 active cases in the state at present, which was 22 less than Tuesday's count as more people recovered in the last 24 hours. The state reported 47 new recoveries. West Bengal has so far reported 20,18,671 Covid-19 cases. The death toll remained at 21,203 with no new fatalities. (PTI)
More than two years after a deadly strain of coronavirus was first identified in the central city of Wuhan, China remains locked in a Covid crisis.
Around 400 million people are currently thought to be living under some form of lockdown across the country. One of China's largest cities, Shanghai, has been paralysed for the past month, with many of its residents hemmed in by hastily erected metal fences. The capital, Beijing, is now striving to avoid a similar fate.
The extraordinary story of China's ongoing, and increasingly desperate, struggle against Covid-19 combines hubris at its own early public health successes with a failure to sufficiently vaccinate its elderly people, and is fuelled by rising anti-Western sentiment over the last five years. The result is that China now faces a dilemma: either the high numbers of deaths and overwhelmed health services that would result from a rampant virus, or the rapidly mounting social and economic costs of prolonged lockdowns and stay-at-home orders nationwide. (PTI)
A United Nations Weibo post on the World Health Organization chief's comments that China's zero-tolerance Covid-19 policy is not sustainable was removed from the Chinese social media platform on Wednesday morning shortly after being published.
WeChat, another Chinese social media platform, disabled the sharing function of a similar post by the United Nations. Addressing a media briefing on Tuesday, WHO Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said: "We don't think that it is sustainable considering the behaviour of the virus and what we now anticipate in the future."
His remarks were posted in Chinese by the United Nations on its social media accounts. The United Nations and Weibo did not immediately respond to requests for comment. The item on WeChat carried the explanation: "This article has been prohibited from sharing because it has violated relevant laws and regulation." Tedros's remarks generated much buzz on China's heavily censored internet, as a prolonged lockdown in Shanghai and increasing curbs on mobility in Beijing and other cities caused mounting frustration among people. (Reuters)
China stocks rose on Wednesday as investors took comfort in signs of lower domestic Covid-19 infections, while U.S. President Joe Biden's decision to consider eliminating Trump-era tariffs on Beijing further listed risk appetite.
The CSI300 index was up 2% at 4,000.00 points, by the end of the morning session, while the Shanghai Composite Index gained 1.6% to 3,085.43 points. The Hang Seng index added 1.7% to 19,971.18 points. The Hong Kong China Enterprises Index gained 2.4% to 6,818.91.
Shanghai said on Wednesday half the city had achieved "zero-Covid" status, but uncompromising restrictions had to remain in place under a national policy. Meanwhile, new infections detected in Beijing dropped to the lowest level since April 26. The head of the World Health Organization said on Tuesday China's zero-tolerance Covid-19 policy is not sustainable given what is now known of the virus. "Over the past week, the Covid situation has continued to improve at the national level," said Nomura in a note. "However, the turning point for economic fundamentals and most financial assets in coming weeks (or months) depends mainly on Beijing's stance on zero-Covid strategy instead of daily cases." (Reuters)
Microsoft co-founder Bill Gates said Tuesday he has tested positive for Covid-19 and is experiencing mild symptoms. Via Twitter, the billionaire philanthropist said he will isolate until he is again healthy. “I'm fortunate to be vaccinated and boosted and have access to testing and great medical care,” Gates wrote. The Seattle-based Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation is the most influential private foundation in the world, with an endowment of about $65 billion. (PTI)
Good morning and welcome to our Covid-19 live blog! Follow this space for the latest on the pandemic.