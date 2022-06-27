Covid-19 Live Update: India reports 11,739 fresh infections; Mumbai reports highest daily deaths since February 7

scorecardresearch
Monday, June 27, 2022
By: Express Web Desk | New Delhi |
Updated: June 27, 2022 7:48:05 am
The active cases in the country stood at 92,576. (Express Photo)

Coronavirus India Live Updates (June 27): India reported 11,739 fresh Covid-19 cases and 25 deaths in the 24 hours ending at 8 am on Sunday. The new cases marked a decrease from the previous day’s 15,940 new cases, data released by the Ministry of Health showed. The active cases in the country stood at 92,576.

In the last 24 hours, a total of five patients infected with Covid-19 in Mumbai lost their lives. This is the highest single-day deaths reported since February 7, when the city witnessed five deaths out of 356 registered cases. Of the five deceased, four were above the age of 70 years with comorbidities.

A retrospective study on the association of underlying co-morbidities with Covid progression and mortality in a Delhi hospital found that in the first phase of the outbreak, younger patients with co-morbidities were at a higher risk of mortality.

07:48 (IST)27 Jun 2022
Cannabis use has risen with legalization and Covid lockdowns: UN report

Places including US states that have legalized cannabis appear to have increased its regular use, while Covid lockdowns had a similar effect, raising the risk of depression and suicide, a UN report said on Monday. Cannabis has long been the world's most widely used drug and that use is increasing while the cannabis on the market is getting stronger in terms of its tetrahydrocannabinol (THC) content, the United Nations Office on Drugs and Crime (UNODC) said in its annual World Drug Report. (Reuters)

Tamil Nadu’s daily coronavirus cases rose sharply as 1,472 infections were logged on Sunday, pushing the caseload to 34,68,344. The toll remained unchanged at 38,026 with no fresh fatalities recorded in the last 24 hours, a medical bulletin said. As many as 691 people have recuperated from the virus in the last 24 hours, aggregating to 34,22,860 leaving 7,458 active cases.

England Wicketkeeper-batter Ben Foakes has tested positive for Covid-19 and is replaced in England XI by Sam Billings as a like-for-like replacement. Foakes will miss the rest of the third Test against New Zealand at Headingley. India Test skipper Rohit Sharma has also tested positive for Covid-19. It could be a massive blow to India’s preparations for the one-off Test against England at Edgbaston starting from July 1.

India’s cumulative vaccination coverage crossed 197 crore landmark milestone on Saturday, according to Press Information Bereau. More than 11 lakh Vaccine doses administered on Saturday till 7 pm.

