Covid-19 Live Update: India reports 11,739 fresh infections; Mumbai reports highest daily deaths since February 7

Tamil Nadu’s daily coronavirus cases rose sharply as 1,472 infections were logged on Sunday, pushing the caseload to 34,68,344. The toll remained unchanged at 38,026 with no fresh fatalities recorded in the last 24 hours, a medical bulletin said. As many as 691 people have recuperated from the virus in the last 24 hours, aggregating to 34,22,860 leaving 7,458 active cases.

England Wicketkeeper-batter Ben Foakes has tested positive for Covid-19 and is replaced in England XI by Sam Billings as a like-for-like replacement. Foakes will miss the rest of the third Test against New Zealand at Headingley. India Test skipper Rohit Sharma has also tested positive for Covid-19. It could be a massive blow to India’s preparations for the one-off Test against England at Edgbaston starting from July 1.

India’s cumulative vaccination coverage crossed 197 crore landmark milestone on Saturday, according to Press Information Bereau. More than 11 lakh Vaccine doses administered on Saturday till 7 pm.