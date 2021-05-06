scorecardresearch
Thursday, May 06, 2021
How to use a pulse oximeter correctly for monitoring oxygen saturation

Here are some simple steps to follow when you use a pulse oximeter

By: Lifestyle Desk | New Delhi |
May 6, 2021 9:10:01 am
pulse oximeterYou can check your oxygen levels using a pulse oximeter. (Source: pixabay)

Amid the COVID-19 crisis, doctors are advising patients to take measures to keep their oxygen saturation in check before running to the hospital, claiming a lot of them could be cured if they follow appropriate medical advise while being in home isolation.

To check oxygen saturation, COVID-19 patients can use a pulse oximeter to monitor oxygen levels on their own. But before using it, one should know how to use it correctly.

Health Minister Dr Harsh Vardhan recently shared a video that explains some things one needs to keep in mind before using an oximeter:

*Rest for 10-15 mins before taking measurements
*Rest a hand on the chest and hold still
*Place the oximeter on the middle or index finger
*Keep it in the same place till the reading is stable
*Register the highest result once the reading has been stabilised
*Identify the reading carefully
*Start recording from the baseline and record thrice a day unless you notice any changes in your health
*Consult a medical professional in case of breathlessness or dip in oxygen levels to 93 per cent or less

Also Read |A doctor explains: What is the six-minute walk test for COVID-19?

Watch the video:

Doctors also advise trying the prone position in case of a dip in the oxygen levels. Here’s how you can do it.

