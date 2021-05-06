How to use a pulse oximeter correctly for monitoring oxygen saturation

May 6, 2021 9:10:01 am
Amid the COVID-19 crisis, doctors are advising patients to take measures to keep their oxygen saturation in check before running to the hospital, claiming a lot of them could be cured if they follow appropriate medical advise while being in home isolation.
To check oxygen saturation, COVID-19 patients can use a pulse oximeter to monitor oxygen levels on their own. But before using it, one should know how to use it correctly.
Health Minister Dr Harsh Vardhan recently shared a video that explains some things one needs to keep in mind before using an oximeter:
*Rest for 10-15 mins before taking measurements
*Rest a hand on the chest and hold still
*Place the oximeter on the middle or index finger
*Keep it in the same place till the reading is stable
*Register the highest result once the reading has been stabilised
*Identify the reading carefully
*Start recording from the baseline and record thrice a day unless you notice any changes in your health
*Consult a medical professional in case of breathlessness or dip in oxygen levels to 93 per cent or less
Watch the video:
Monitoring your oxygen saturation is an important aspect of #COVID19 care.
Here are simple steps to remember while using an oximeter…@PMOIndia @MoHFW_INDIA #Unite2FightCorona #Oxygen pic.twitter.com/PggW7LYNH0
— Dr Harsh Vardhan (@drharshvardhan) April 30, 2021
Doctors also advise trying the prone position in case of a dip in the oxygen levels. Here’s how you can do it.
For more lifestyle news, follow us: Twitter: lifestyle_ie | Facebook: IE Lifestyle | Instagram: ie_lifestyle
📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines
For all the latest Lifestyle News, download Indian Express App.
-
- The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
-