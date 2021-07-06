Covid-19: How do citrus fruits boost immunity?

In the pandemic, it has become very clear that when it comes to health, a nutritious diet and mindful eating, along with regular exercise, can help a person lead a good life. At this time, the focus has especially been more on fresh and seasonal fruits and vegetables.

Apeksha Ekbote, the chief dietician at NephroPlus, says citrus fruits are an excellent source of vitamin C, which is a powerful antioxidant, fighting free radicals in our blood, thereby reducing oxidative stress.

Amid the pandemic, how can they boost immunity?

According to Ekbote, vitamin C helps in increased production of white blood cells which help fight infections. “Citrus fruits such as oranges, pineapple, sweet lime, lemon, kiwi, guava are rich in vitamin C. Apart from these, the most neglected fruit — amla/Indian gooseberry — has the highest vitamin C content. Amla has 20 times more vitamin C than orange.”

She says citrus fruits are strong immune boosters, as they “help remove the foreign body that attacks our human system in the form of bacteria, viruses etc.”

Amla/Indian gooseberry is believed to have the highest vitamin C content. (Photo: Pixabay) Amla/Indian gooseberry is believed to have the highest vitamin C content. (Photo: Pixabay)

“Vitamin C is essential for our body as it supports cellular functions of our innate and adaptive immune system. The Covid-19 virus is a foreign body which, when attacked, causes oxidative stress, lowering a person’s immunity. Vitamin C helps stimulate the formation of antibodies,” she continues.

Ekbote also says that research shows that for severe infections — including sepsis, trauma and acute respiratory distress syndrome (ARDS) — high dose intravenous vitamin C treatment has been shown to significantly improve symptoms in patients.

“It is, therefore, advisable to consume at least 100 grams of citrus fruits daily, both during and post Covid, to get the required vitamin C and boost immunity,” the dietician concludes.

