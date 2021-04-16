COVID-19 services: Find out how you can avail them at home

Amid the surge in the number of COVID-19 cases within the country, and the general fear among people to visit the hospital, many hospitals are continuing with their healthcare-at-home services, for patients who have tested positive, but are presenting mild symptoms only.

Last year, indianexpress.com had reported that if a person tests Covid positive but their symptoms are manageable, instead of booking a bed in a hospital — which may be populated — they can avail services from the comfort of their house.

These have come to be recognised as home-care services. Fortis Healthcare shares with indianexpress.com that there are home isolation services available with adequate medical attention. It is for mild and asymptomatic COVID-19 patients.

Supported by doctors, nurses, psychologists and paramedics, the packages are divided into two kinds — regular screening package and standard care package — costing Rs 2,000 and Rs 7,000 respectively. The regular screening package is for any patient with a travel history, who has been recommended home quarantine but has not been exposed to any positive patient. It includes video consultation by a physician and infectious diseases specialist.

In the standard care package, the person availing it will have a tele/video consultation for the following services: physician consultation, infectious diseases specialist consultation, psychologist consultation, nursing care, nutrition counselling, 24X7 medical assistance. Any patient who is asymptomatic, has mild symptoms, has been exposed to a Covid patient or has travelled to a containment zone can avail this.

If your symptoms are manageable, stay at home and seek tele/video consultation. (Photo: Pixabay) If your symptoms are manageable, stay at home and seek tele/video consultation. (Photo: Pixabay)

Additionally, MAX hospitals are also providing COVID-19 care at home. The website mentions that 15-day packages start from Rs 333 per day. Essential care elements include: doctor tele-review every third day, a COVID-19 medical kit, vitals monitoring by trained nurses on call, twice every day, guidelines on self-monitoring, isolation, home and personal hygiene, home delivery of medicines, among others. You can make the booking on their official website.

The Nanavati Super Speciality Hospital in Mumbai has also extended the scope of its COVID-19 Care@Home services. A spokesperson shared with indianexpress.com that the medical services include tele-review by a doctor every third day, an extensive case assessment by a nurse supervisor, home delivery of medicines, vital monitoring by a trained nurse-on-call on a daily basis, complete guidelines on self-monitoring and isolation. A COVID-19 medical kit including a digital thermometer, SPo2 probe and digital BP can also be availed if required.

Besides this, given the soaring cases in the state of Maharashtra, the BMC has begun sending its health workers for home inspection, if a patient calls and states they need intensive care. Depending on medical parameters, the health workers will work with the war-room and refer the patient. An indianexpress.com report states that BMC has deputed at least 15,000 health workers, Commissioner Iqbal Singh Chahal has said, to do contact tracing, for home visits, and for assessing medical requirements of patients.

Some home-based care dos and don’ts

Dr Manjeet Singh Arora, senior general physician, Fortis Hospital, Mulund had shared with this outlet that during self-quarantine, you can monitor yourself for the following symptoms:

– Fever with chills

– Sore throat with itching

– Headache

– Shortness of breath/difficulty in breathing

– Muscle aches/body pain

– Loss of taste or smell

– Chest pain

– Rashes

– Nausea

– Vomiting and diarrhoea

The dos:

* Stay home, do not step out even if you are asymptomatic.

* Isolate yourself from other members at home, especially the elderly and those with comorbid conditions.

* Use a separate toilet, if possible.

* Book prior appointments with a doctor.

* Maintain good hand hygiene.

* Wear a triple layer medical mask at all times.

* Discard mask after 8 hours of use, or earlier if it becomes wet or visibly soiled.

* Cover your cough and sneezes.

* Clean and disinfect your home at regular intervals.

* Wash laundry thoroughly in hot water.

* Discard the mask only after disinfecting it with 1 per cent sodium hypo-chlorite solution.

The don’ts:

* Do not treat yourself.

* Avoid public areas and transportation.

* Do not share space with others, if possible.

* Do not let in non-essential visitors.

* Do not share dishes, utensils, cups, towels or bedding with family members.

* Don’t make random visits to hospitals.

* Do not exercise or work out outside.

* Don’t end/break your quarantine without medical clearance.

