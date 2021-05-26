scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Wednesday, May 26, 2021
Most read

COVID-19: Here’s everything you need to know about low dead space (LDS) syringes

An LDS syringe can minimise the amount of drug left in the syringe after an injection, thereby reducing vaccine wastage and enabling 20 per cent more people to get the dose

By: Lifestyle Desk | New Delhi |
May 26, 2021 8:51:16 pm
LDS syringes, what are LDS syringes, low dead space syringe and COVID-19 low dead space syringe, Samsung imports low dead space syringe, indian express newsThe innovative syringe, being imported from South Korea as part of Samsung's Covid Support programme for India, has already been introduced in a few markets, including the US, to optimise vaccination. (Reuters/Amit Dave/Representational)

Syringes have types, and there is something called a low dead space (LDS) syringe, which is supporting India’s Covid vaccination drive.

What is it?

According to the National Institute for Health Research, a low dead space syringe has less space between the needle and the plunger when it’s fully pushed in, compared to a traditional injecting equipment.

It has a detachable needle, and the ‘dead’ space in a syringe holds blood after it has been used. As such, previous research has found low dead space syringes could reduce the chance of spreading infections such as HIV and hepatitis C, if they are re-used or shared.

https://images.indianexpress.com/2020/08/1x1.png

In the pandemic, it can become an efficient strategy, for an LDS syringe can minimise the amount of drug left in the syringe after an injection, thereby reducing vaccine wastage and enabling 20 per cent more people to get the dose with the same amount of vaccine.

ALSO READ |UK study finds long-term lung damage after COVID-19

According to a PTI report, in order to boost the COVID-19 vaccination drive in the country, consumer electronics major Samsung said Wednesday that it is importing one million LDS syringes, which can help reduce vaccine wastage during injection.

The innovative syringe, being imported from South Korea as part of Samsung’s Covid Support programme for India, has already been introduced in a few markets, including the US, to optimise vaccination, the report states.

Additionally, South Korean ‘chaebol’ (conglomerate) has already delivered 3.25 lakh LDS syringes each to the district administrations in Lucknow and Noida in Uttar Pradesh. It will soon hand over 3.50 lakh LDS syringes to the Greater Chennai Corporation in Tamil Nadu.

ALSO READ |Turkish teams on mission to persuade the vaccine-reluctant

“The technology behind LDS syringes has demonstrated up to 20 per cent greater efficiency. That means if existing syringes were to deliver one million doses, LDS syringes could deliver 1.2 million doses with the same amount of vaccine,” it said in a press release.

Partha Ghosh, vice president and head of CSR for Samsung India said in the release: “As our country focuses on vaccinating the population, we are supporting this effort with innovative LDS syringes that will help reduce vaccine wastage and vaccinate more people with the same amount of vaccine.”

For more lifestyle news, follow us: Twitter: lifestyle_ie | FacebookIE Lifestyle | Instagram: ie_lifestyle

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Lifestyle News, download Indian Express App.

  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
Advertisement

More Lifestyle

Advertisement

Photos

Vaani Kapoor has an impressive sense of style; these pics are proof

Must Read

Advertisement

Buzzing Now

May 26: Latest News

Advertisement
X
x