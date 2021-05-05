COVID-19 and immunity: Nine simple things you can do to bolster health

In these tough times, health and wellness have become a priority for many. As the country struggles to flatten the curve of coronavirus infections, it is imperative that those who are not infected, or have just recovered, do everything possible to stay in the pink of health. After all, this is indeed a fight for the body’s immune system.

Dr Anil Laul, consultant, internal medicine, at Manipal Hospitals, Dwarka, New Delhi, shares with indianexpress.com, nine simple things a person can do to strengthen their immunity in these times.

1. Adequate sleep: Sleep deprivation hampers mental wellness and immunity alike. Adults should aim for a minimum 7 hours of sleep and teenagers should get a minimum of 8 hours of sleep.

2. Stick to a plant-based diet: A plant-based diet brings essential nutrients and vitamins to your plate. Include fruits, green leafy vegetables, nuts, legumes and seeds in your diet to boost immunity levels.

3. Healthy fats: Healthy fats are known for providing lubrication to the joints, thereby preventing conditions like arthritis in the long run. Consumption of olive oil, walnuts and other sources of omega-3- fatty acids can also help with immunity.

Keep yourself hydrated at all times. It is good good for the immunity. (Photo: Pixabay) Keep yourself hydrated at all times. It is good good for the immunity. (Photo: Pixabay)

4. Eat fermented foods: Gut health plays an essential role when it comes to immunity. To that end, we recommend regular intake of yoghurt and curd to boost immunity.

5. Probiotic supplement: Probiotics are linked to healthy gut bacteria balance which, in turn, improves immunity. Some are known for the production of natural antibodies in your system which can improve overall immunity.

6. Limit sugar intake: Sugar consumption is also linked to poor immunity levels. Processed foods, sodas, juices contain high sugar levels which can be harmful for overall health. To prevent any negative effects, we recommend sticking to natural sugars like those in fruits and limiting consumption of processed food and drinks.

It is important to keep your stress and anxiety in check. You can do that by engaging in yoga. (Photo: Pixabay) It is important to keep your stress and anxiety in check. You can do that by engaging in yoga. (Photo: Pixabay)

7. Moderate workout: Moderate workout keeps you fit on the outside and healthy on the inside. When you break a sweat with walking, jogging, running, yoga or intense training at the gym, it helps lower stress levels and boosts immunity over time.

8. Stay hydrated: Water intake is essential to high immunity. Especially during the summer months, when dehydration is a possibility. It is important to drink eight glasses of water a day to ensure hydration levels do not dip.

9. Managing stress levels: Stress never contributes to improved immunity levels. If you are going through professional or personal stress, try resorting to yoga or workout to divert your mind off the anxiety. At first, it will help in relieving the anxiety. In the long run, the same positive energy contributes to high immunity levels.

