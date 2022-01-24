Covid-19: Advisory for safe home isolation amid Omicron wave

Keeping in mind the rise in Omicron cases, doctors advise that we all follow government guidelines and safety measures thoroughly. It has been seen that most people who are getting infected, are either asymptomatic or they are not necessarily needing hospitalisation. While it is a positive sign, it is still important to continue wearing masks and maintaining social distancing.

According to Dr Kirti Sabnis, infectious disease specialist, Fortis Hospital Kalyan & Mulund, cough, sore throat, tiredness, and fever are the most common symptoms of Omicron. “Currently, fatigue and headache are the two prominent symptoms that are being noticed with this variant — in around 65 per cent of cases,” she said.

The doctor explained that for those with mild symptoms, they can ensure safe home quarantine with the following steps; read on.

1. The first step is to isolate yourself from the rest of the family and take rest. All the other members should wear masks at home. These can be cloth masks or surgical masks. Every household must ensure sanitization at the end of the isolation period.

2. Every household should have a digital thermometer. One should check the temperature of all individuals daily; especially those who are isolating themselves. Any axillary temperature more than 99.5 is considered as fever. These patients need immediate attention and further evaluation. Isolating family members should monitor their body temperature every 4 hours.

3. Pulse oximeter is essentially needed for patients who are home-quarantined or undergoing treatment at home. If reading goes below 93 per cent or 3 per cent less than routine value, then one must visit a Covid care centre or the nearest hospital. Patients should check oxygen saturation using a pulse oximeter and inform their caregiving physician at intervals of 6 hours.

4. Have appropriate cross ventilation in the rooms and a six-minute walk test for patients. We recommend the patient to walk for 6 minutes at a normal pace and recheck oxygen levels. If they drop after the walk, then it’s a sign of early hypoxia, and these patients should look for beds in a hospital or follow guidance of a qualified physician.

5. If you are 15 years and above, get yourself registered for vaccination. This will give you immense immunity to fight the virus if you get infected.

Who is not eligible for home isolation?

Dr Sabnis said,

* Patients with immune-compromised status are not recommended for home isolation. These patients will require a caregiver to be present round-the-clock.

* Home isolation shall not be applicable for pregnant women two weeks before the expected date of delivery.

* Those with comorbidities can opt for home isolation, but their eligibility will be decided after medical evaluation.

