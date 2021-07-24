Countrywide vaccination drives help reduce anxiety in Indians, survey finds

More vaccination coverage is helping Indians feel less anxious in the pandemic, encouraging some who have got the jab to even step out and embrace a normal routine. (Photo: Getty/Thinkstock)

While for some people the pandemic triggered an anxiety that they had never experienced before, for others, it exacerbated a pre-existing condition, making it difficult to function in the absence of ‘normalcy’.

Having to stay away from friends and family, with long periods of lockdown and isolation, did not help, and neither did the fact that the second wave brought devastation and deaths around the country.

While experts have suggested ways to take care of your mental health amid this ongoing health crisis, a new survey has found that things may be looking up a bit. According to Deloitte’s Global Consumer Tracker survey, Indian consumers may be displaying signs of reduced anxiety as nationwide vaccination coverage increases.

The survey indicates a 6 per cent decline in the overall anxiety levels to 39 per cent, as the number of new Covid-19 cases across the country continues to decrease. In addition, Indian consumers have been found to show an intent to increase discretionary spends in anticipation of the upcoming festivities like Eid, Raksha Bandhan, Janmashtami, and Ganesh Chaturthi. In fact, across age groups, there continues to be a preference to spend more on convenience.

Per the survey, the following facts indicate decrease in anxiety:

– Approximately 87 per cent of consumers are willing to spend more as they prioritise convenience over price.

– Some 61 per cent consumers have indicated they now feel safe visiting the stores to shop.

– And 51 per cent have shown willingness to attend in-person events.

Concerns about physical well-being, however, prevail, with 79 per cent of Indian consumers being concerned about their own physical well-being, and 85 per cent about the health of their family.

Other trends

It has been seen that there is a decline in use of public transport, along with cautious spending on the next vehicle. While 79 per cent of Indian consumers intend to keep their current vehicles for a longer time, 76 per cent respondents — compared with 79 per cent in the previous wave — are concerned about using public transport.

Additionally, 55+ age group shows confidence in stepping out. They feel safer compared with young adults in the age group of 18-35.

Among them, 78 per cent of people feel safe going to a store, 70 per cent feel safe going to a restaurant, 69 per cent feel safe staying in a hotel, 71 per cent feel safe taking a flight, and only 9 per cent are concerned about returning to their workplace.

