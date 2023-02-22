Whenever you feel stuck in a loop of anxiety, worry, take a deep breath and do this simple activity

Anxiety, which is an intense and persistent feeling of fear, worry, and uneasiness, has become increasingly common and can strike anyone at any time. However, most people fail to recognise the same and are, thus, unable to manage it on time. While there are several methods you can try to keep your anxiety in check, have you ever tried the simple technique of counting backwards? During her appearance on The Today Show, American author and podcast author Mel Robbins shared how counting backwards can interrupt your thoughts in moments of intense anxiety, stress or procrastination.

“Simply count backwards 5,4,3,2,1. In a moment where you are hesitating or afraid, do this because something happens in your brain when you count backwards. You interrupt the patterns of worry, procrastination, and beating yourself. You require the prefrontal cortex to pay attention (when counting backwards) which is part of the brain that gives you immediate control over what you do next,” she said.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by TODAY (@todayshow)

Talking about the same, Aishwarya Raj, a clinical psychologist practising at Delhi NCR, said that counting backwards can help by allowing the brain to focus on something logical in order to break up anxious thoughts. “This is especially helpful for those who are prone to ruminate on anxious thoughts. By counting backwards, the brain is given a task to focus on something that is not related to anxious thoughts. This can help to clear the mind of anxiety, allowing the individual to stay focused and calm,” she explained.

Agreeing, Drisha Dey, a consultant psychologist from Kolkata, said that counting backwards forces your brain to return to the present and allows the body to come back from a hyper-aroused state to a balanced one. “When you’re counting backwards, you are taking your mind out of the fight-flight-freeze-fawn setting and the act of focusing on a simple task acts as a positive distraction from the spiralling thoughts. The more aware we are of our present, the better informed we can actually be of potential threats,” she said.

Raj added that this method can also help reduce physical symptoms of anxiety, such as dizziness, nausea, tightness in the chest, and feelings of dread. “By counting back, the individual is able to redirect negative thought processes into positive ones.”

Once you have identified your anxious thinking, take a moment to start counting back (Source: Getty Images/Thinkstock) Once you have identified your anxious thinking, take a moment to start counting back (Source: Getty Images/Thinkstock)

How to practise this? The easiest way to go about it is whenever you feel stuck in a loop of anxiety and worry, simply take a deep breath, and count backwards from 5 to 0. “Once you reach 0, go ahead and get involved in a task or if possible, move your body,” Dey added.

ALSO READ | Why you feel like you are falling, or had a sudden jerk right before drifting off to sleep

As you are counting backwards, keep the following tips in mind, as shared by Raj.

*Take slow, deep breaths. Focus on the feeling of the breath as you inhale and exhale. Notice the calming effect that the breath has on your body and mind.

*Identify your emotions. Spend a few moments getting in touch with what you’re feeling. Once you’ve identified your feelings, be kind and compassionate and accept them without judgement.

*Ground yourself in reality. Widen your focus and bring your thoughts back to the present moment.

*Visualise a calming image. Imagine a pleasant scene, such as your favourite tranquil spot in nature. Focus on the soothing characteristics of the image and the feeling this brings up in you.

*Right Posture is important. Stand or sit up tall and straight to help release tension and encourage a feeling of control.

*Challenge anxious thoughts. Once you have identified your anxious thinking, take a moment to start counting back.

Advertisement

📣 For more lifestyle news, follow us on Instagram | Twitter | Facebook and don’t miss out on the latest updates!