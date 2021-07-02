Count on these powerful herbs to relieve stress, anxiety

People are resorting to taking these herbs in some form to balance their mental health and try and combat problems of anxiety. (Source: Getty Images/Thinkstock)

Many people have been experiencing stress and anxiety amid pandemic which has deeply impacted their mental as well as physical well-being.

According to the World Health Organization (WHO), depression is the leading cause of ill health and disability worldwide. Depression and anxiety may not have a permanent cure but certain treatments can help calm you.

“One of which is the consumption of right herbs by including them in your regular diet. This is why a lot of people are going back to the roots and resorting to taking these herbs in some form. Some of these herbs are very interesting and easy to include in your daily routine as well,” said Shraddha Jain, founder, One Herb.

Some of these herbs are —

Catnip

Also known as Vidaalprnaas, it has healing and relaxing properties which make it an ideal ingredient to be had in herbal teas as well.

Lemon balm

This is a lemon-flavoured herb that is a part of the mint family and a native of Southern Europe. It is commonly used in food preparations, desserts, and even cosmetics. It is a powerful relaxant, best known for mood elevation and cognitive function properties.

St John’s Wort

This star-shaped medicinal shrub with yellow flowers is also known as Choli Phulya. It is used for making herbal teas and liquid extracts. “It is best known to treat depression and menopausal symptoms,” said Jain.

Jasmine flower

It is one of the most popular flowers found in India and plays an important role in Indian tradition, too. It is widely considered an aphrodisiac and plays an important role in Indian Ayurveda where it is used in many medicinal concoctions as well.

Brahmi

It acts as an adaptogenic, which simply means it helps the body to adapt to new or stressful situations. When consumed, it is believed to increase the serotonin levels in the brain that helps keep the mind calm and relieve anxiety.

Shankhpushpi

Convolvulus pluricaulis or shankhpushpi is a commonly used medicinal plant in Ayurveda. It derives its name from its beautiful cone-shaped blue or white flowers. It helps in boosting memory and increasing concentration levels. It also helps in relaxing the mind, decreasing stress, and improving sleep quality.

“All these herbs will naturally work and help you overcome anxiety and depression to a large extent while also improving your overall health parameters,” suggested Jain.

