Count on these healthy habits for a easy day at work

Are you a 9-5 professional? Is your work being affected because of low energy levels and poor productivity? If yes, then now is the time to change your eating habits and lifestyle. If your day starts with restlessness and ends with fatigue, then the reason is a poor and neglected diet pattern.

If you want to increase your productivity and maintain your energy levels throughout the day, then ensure to follow a few healthy habits, says Yamnish Kaul, CEO, Indian Earth Food.

Never skip breakfast

No matter how late you are getting for those meetings or for office, make sure you always eat your breakfast. Breakfast is the first meal after a long gap, so it must consist of healthy food such as fruits, cereals, vegetables, nuts and seeds, high fibre breads, milk, and yogurt which will give you pretty much all the superpowers to work and maintain that energy in office.

Keep a water bottle

It is very important to stay hydrated in the office. High level of air conditioning in offices tend to dehydrate the body. This leads to a dip in our energy levels. Also due to the high intensity of work, we forget to sip water. Make sure you drink as much water as you can during office hours. For this, always keep a glass bottle full of water on your desk. Opt for detox water by adding some mint leaves, lemon slices and cucumbers to your water bottles. These will give you added benefits of vitamins and minerals.

Replace snacks with fruits

Yes, we all feel like munching while working, especially in the evenings. It is important to replace unhealthy snacks with fresh fruits or salads. It’s easy to carry fruit from our homes which is hassle-free to eat such as an apple or a banana. We can also approach our office canteen if salads or fruits are available there. Remember, junk food is just junk! And will never provide energy to your body and mind. Dried cranberries or roasted and salted seeds are other snacks which can make for healthy munching.

Switch to healthy caffeine

Caffeine in high sugar drinks spike up the energy level but it eventually results in an energy crash. The best way to deal with this is to consume caffeine in a smart way like green tea. This will satisfy your caffeine needs and will keep you healthy.

Space your meals equally

The best way to stay energised throughout the day is to eat at frequent intervals. Many of us tend to hog or overeat during breakfast or lunch and then go on without eating for 4-5 hours. This is the biggest energy-killer. If you want to stay productive for the entire day, then it is important to eat at fixed intervals to balance energy levels.

Do not be a desk diner

When it comes to meeting deadlines or work pressure, it sometimes becomes impossible to leave your desk for even a lunch break. Thus, we end up eating at our desk while sending emails, typing or reading. Because so much is happening, you are unable to concentrate on your food, and the nutrients of your meal do not reach your body. So, always take out time, be away from your desktops and eat peacefully.

Apart from eating healthy, try to take out some time to exercise no matter what your office timings are. Search for some easy office exercises or if you can wake up a bit early and work out, there is nothing like it.

Making a healthy change is always a challenge, but the bigger challenge is to handle work pressure with low energy levels. So, if you want to stay fit and increase your productivity at work, then follow these smart habits.