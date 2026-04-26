Could an active social life lower your heart disease risk? Cardiologist explains

There is increasing scientific evidence to show that social relationships are involved in cardiovascular health (Images: Freepik)

What if we were to tell you that strong friendships, going out, and regular social interactions can help you keep heart diseases at bay? Even though it sounds too good to be true, experts have confirmed the possibility of this correlation.

As per varied research literature, people who stay socially connected may have a lower risk of cardiovascular disease compared to those who experience long-term loneliness or isolation.

As per medical experts, the relationship between social life and heart health is becoming an important area of study within cardiology and public health.

According to Dr Manoj Bhise, Cardiologist and heart specialist, Sahyadri Super Specialty, Deccan, there is growing scientific evidence linking social connections with cardiovascular well-being.