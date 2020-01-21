Chronic cough? Count on these simple home remedies for immediate relief

Chest congestion is a constant struggle during the winter months that leads to throat ache, headache, cough and at times, even fever. One may sometimes even experience shortness of breath due to the build-up of mucous and fluids in the lungs. So if you or your loved ones are facing some of these winter niggles, its time to try out some home remedies that are sure to bring instant relief, suggests lifestyle coach Luke Coutinho.
View this post on Instagram
Congested chests 🌡🤒due to the change in weather and these winter months …many of you have been asking what should be done …if we help the body or lungs break down the mucous then we can eliminate it easily brining immediate relief and the sooner we get it out the better because when it gets infected that's when the fevers and body aches start Fresh mashed ginger tea with 3 peppercorns some cinnamon and elaichi and 3 mashed garlic cloves works best for this. Or Fresh carrot juice 🥕🥕with 1 tbsp raw coconut oil. Or Boil water and add 1 tbsp ajwain and inhale steam for 5 minutes will also help with the breakdown of mucous. Or A tbsp of pure raw honey🍯 taken plain or added to the ginger tea also helps in a big way. . #healthylifestyle #ThenewreligionLifestyle #carrotjuice #chestcongestion #healthremedies #holistichealth #lifestylemedicine #holistichealing #cold #cough #gingertea #immunity
In an elaborate Instagram post, Coutinho wrote, “Congested chests???? Due to the change in weather and these winter months …many of you have been asking what should be done …if we help the body or lungs break down the mucous then we can eliminate it easily bringing immediate relief and the sooner we get it out the better because when it gets infected that’s when the fevers and body aches start.”
According to him, it is a good idea to count on traditional spices, herbs and vegetables.
Here are the recipes
Ginger Tea
Ingredients
1 tbsp – Mashed ginger
3 – Peppercorns
1 tsp – Cinnamon
3 – Elaichi
3 – Mashed garlic cloves
Method
Prepare fresh ginger tea by mixing all these ingredients and simmering them.
Carrot Juice
Ingredients
Few carrots
1tbsp – Raw coconut oil
Method
Mucous can be broken down by mixing fresh carrot juice with a tablespoon of raw coconut oil.
Steam
Ingredients
1tbsp – Carom seeds or ajwain
1 pan – Boiling water
Method
Boil water and add one tablespoon of ajwain and inhale steam for five minutes. “It also helps with the breakdown of mucous,” he said.
Honey
Another way to naturally get relief is raw honey. Either taken plain or added to ginger tea, it can help in a big way, he recommended.
Do you have any such remedies?
For all the latest Lifestyle News, download Indian Express App