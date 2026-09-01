TikTok has a new fix for stress: ‘cortisol cocktail’; what experts say about the viral drink

Feeling stressed out and looking for a quick fix? TikTok might have something for you. A drink called the Cortisol Cocktail is making the rounds online, with users claiming it helps reduce stress, boost energy and even balance hormones.

The drink typically contains coconut water, citrus juice (like lemon or orange), magnesium powder, a pinch of salt and sometimes sparkling water. It’s promoted as a tonic to support adrenal health and lower cortisol—the stress hormone that, when elevated long-term, is linked to weight gain, fatigue, and mood issues.

DISCLAIMER: This article is based on information from the public domain and/or the experts we spoke to. Always consult your health practitioner before starting any routine.

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But does this wellness trend actually have scientific backing? We ask an expert.

Can ingredients like magnesium, coconut water, and citrus juice realistically help regulate cortisol or support adrenal function?

Dr. Jagadish Hiremath, Public Health Intellectual, tells indianexpress.com, “Ingredients such as magnesium, citrus juice, and coconut water can support general wellness, but it is important to understand their role within the broader context of nutrition and hormonal health. Magnesium, for instance, supports muscle relaxation and improves sleep quality, both of which can indirectly influence the body’s ability to manage stress. Citrus juice provides vitamin C, which supports immune function and has been linked in some studies to supporting adrenal health. Coconut water contains electrolytes that help with hydration, which is beneficial for overall energy balance.”

However, he adds that none of these ingredients individually or in combination directly regulates cortisol levels in a clinically significant way. “Cortisol is a complex hormone regulated by the brain’s interaction with the adrenal glands through the hypothalamic-pituitary-adrenal axis. This system responds to physical, emotional, and environmental stressors, and cannot be controlled by a single drink,” stresses Dr Hiremath.

Is there any scientific evidence that supports drinking a ‘Cortisol Cocktail’ as an effective way to reduce stress or manage symptoms related to high cortisol?

Dr Hiremath asserts, “As of now, there is no robust scientific evidence that a ‘Cortisol Cocktail’ as popularly shared on social media significantly lowers cortisol levels or treats conditions associated with high cortisol, such as anxiety, fatigue, or insomnia.” While the individual nutrients in the drink may contribute to better hydration and may offer some support in managing daily stress when consumed as part of a healthy lifestyle, they should not be considered a treatment or solution for hormonal imbalances.

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Stress management is multifactorial, states the expert, adding, “It involves sleep, physical activity, mental health support, nutrition, and in some cases, medical interventions. Quick fixes or viral wellness trends should be approached with caution, especially when they suggest they can alter hormone levels.”

Health consequences to be aware of

While the ingredients in these drinks are generally safe in moderation, there can be unintended effects depending on a person’s health status. “For example, coconut water is high in potassium, which may not be suitable for individuals with kidney disorders or those taking medications that affect potassium levels. Citrus juice can interact with certain medications by altering how they are absorbed or broken down in the body. People with conditions like acid reflux may also find citrus juices aggravating,” explains Dr Hiremath.

It is also possible that people may delay seeking appropriate medical care by relying on such drinks, assuming they are managing a health issue on their own. Dr Hiremath says, “Anyone with a diagnosed hormonal disorder or chronic health condition should consult a healthcare provider before incorporating such drinks into their daily routine.”

DISCLAIMER: This article is based on information from the public domain and/or the experts we spoke to. Always consult your health practitioner before starting any routine.