What is the correct way to shave the intimate area without dealing with painful bumps?

Removing pubir hair can be a messy affair at times, because the hair down there is more coarse than normal hair, and may require more effort during removal. There are many options available, but many people choose to either wax, trim or shave their hair.

While shaving, there are a few things that need to be kept in mind. On Instagram, Dr Tanaya, who goes by the name @dr_cuterus, shared an important message, stating that sometimes it is common that one is left with pimples and bumps after shaving their pubic hair, and these can be quite painful, especially if and when they rub against a garment.

The expert explained why bumps are seen across the bikini line, stating in a video, “They are usually quite painful and annoying. But, what are they? These are caused by ingrown hair. Normally, when your hair grows after shaving, it grows straight out of the skin. But sometimes, it can curl up on itself, get trapped under your skin and cause a painful-looking bump.”

The doctor further stated that there are a few “really simple things” one can do to prevent it from happening. The first tip, she shared, is to “try not to remove your pubic hair”. “And, if you really want to remove your pubic hair, try to trim instead of shaving. If you do really want to shave though, do not shave against the direction of the hair growth,” she warned.

Dr Tanaya went on to demonstrate what it means to shave against the direction in which the hair grows, and why it is necessary to shave in the direction of the hair, adding that it will “not give you the cleanest shave, but will prevent you from getting these bumps”.

“Make sure your skin is wet and warm when you shave,” the doctor stated.

Previously, Dr Apoorva Pallam Reddy, an obstetrician, gynecologist, fertility specialist, and a laparoscopic surgeon had told indianexpress.com that medically there is no benefit of pubic hair removal. But, if one decides to do it, shaving or trimming are great options.

“Try and postpone hair removal or trimming until after your periods. Doing it just before you get your periods will increase the chances of infection, specially If you are using menstrual pads, as they lock moisture and reduce aeration to the vulva. Using a mild antiseptic or a toner for a couple of days after you shave is a great idea to reduce the chances of infection or redness,” she had said.

