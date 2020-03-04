Coronavirus: Know the correct way to wash hands, wear mask and other precautions

New cases of coronavirus have been reported. (Source: Reuters) New cases of coronavirus have been reported. (Source: Reuters)

The increase in the number of coronavirus cases has created panic in numerous countries, including India. With the number of cases in India increasing, Prime Minister Narendra Modi has said that “there is no need to panic”, adding that he has conducted an “extensive review regarding preparedness”. To help people keep themselves safe, Wei Man Kow, a Singapore-based artist, has made a comic series on coronavirus, showing how it is transmitted.

Take a look:

Wei Man Kow’s comic series on coronavirus (Source: weimankow/Instagram) Wei Man Kow’s comic series on coronavirus (Source: weimankow/Instagram)

New cases of coronavirus have been reported in parts of India. A total of 28 cases of coronavirus have been recorded so far including three Kerala patients (now recovered), one in Delhi, six in Agra, one in Hyderabad, 16 Italian tourists and their driver.

Read| A Timeline of the Coronavirus

Be careful if you are around a sick person. (Source: weimankow/Instagram) Be careful if you are around a sick person. (Source: weimankow/Instagram)

Coronavirus can cause illnesses ranging from common cold, fever to Severe Acute Respiratory Distress syndrome. It is recommended to seek medical attention without delay in case you have any such symptoms.

One should follow proper coughing and sneezing etiquette. (Source: weimankow/Instagram) One should follow proper coughing and sneezing etiquette. (Source: weimankow/Instagram)

If you are showing symptoms, wear a mask. (Source: weimankow/Instagram) If you are showing symptoms, wear a mask. (Source: weimankow/Instagram)

Health Minister Harsh Vardhan recently said that not everyone needs to wear a mask to prevent infection as long as they maintain basic hygiene and cough etiquette. However, anyone who may have travelled to the affected areas or shows symptoms of the infection should wear a mask to avoid spreading it.

Infected people may not show the symptoms immediately. (Source: weimankow/Instagram) Infected people may not show the symptoms immediately. (Source: weimankow/Instagram)

According to World Health Organisation (WHO), it could take between two to 10 days for a person to show symptoms of being infected with coronavirus.

Avoid touching items that could be contaminated. (Source: weimankow/Instagram) Avoid touching items that could be contaminated. (Source: weimankow/Instagram)

Experts also say that coronavirus can be transmitted via hand contact if the person’s hands are contaminated as a result of sneezing or coughing into them, for instance.

Experts say one should avoid hugging, touching and kissing as much as possible. (Source: weimankow/Instagram) Experts say one should avoid hugging, touching and kissing as much as possible. (Source: weimankow/Instagram)

Keep your hands clean. (Source: weimankow/Instagram) Keep your hands clean. (Source: weimankow/Instagram)

WHO recommends that one should frequently wash their hands with soap and water or an alcohol-based hand rub, followed by drying them using paper towel or warm dryer.

The artist also suggested some precautionary measure to prevent getting infected.

Take proper precautions to protect yourself from coronavirus. (Source: weimankow/Instagram) Take proper precautions to protect yourself from coronavirus. (Source: weimankow/Instagram)

Wash your hands with soap. (Source: weimankow/Instagram) Wash your hands with soap. (Source: weimankow/Instagram)

This picture below explains how you should wash your hands.

Are you following this process? (Source: weimankow/Instagram) Are you following this process? (Source: weimankow/Instagram)

Wear the mask correctly. (Source: weimankow/Instagram) Wear the mask correctly. (Source: weimankow/Instagram)

Wash your hands properly before and after wearing a mask. Make sure the mask is well adjusted on your nose and covers till the chin for full protection. The mask gets contaminated when you breathe so do not touch it while removing. Pull it by the ear loops and dispose.

Avoid sharing personal items with others. (Source: weimankow/Instagram) Avoid sharing personal items with others. (Source: weimankow/Instagram)

Wash your hands frequently during the day. (Source: weimankow/Instagram) Wash your hands frequently during the day. (Source: weimankow/Instagram)

Keep these tips in mind to stay healthy.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Lifestyle News, download Indian Express App.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd