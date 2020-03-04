Coronavirus: Know the correct way to wash hands, wear mask and other precautions

The increase in the number of coronavirus cases has created panic in numerous countries, including India. With the number of cases in India increasing, Prime Minister Narendra Modi has said that “there is no need to panic”, adding that he has conducted an “extensive review regarding preparedness”. To help people keep themselves safe, Wei Man Kow, a Singapore-based artist, has made a comic series on coronavirus, showing how it is transmitted.
Take a look:
New cases of coronavirus have been reported in parts of India. A total of 28 cases of coronavirus have been recorded so far including three Kerala patients (now recovered), one in Delhi, six in Agra, one in Hyderabad, 16 Italian tourists and their driver.
Coronavirus can cause illnesses ranging from common cold, fever to Severe Acute Respiratory Distress syndrome. It is recommended to seek medical attention without delay in case you have any such symptoms.
Health Minister Harsh Vardhan recently said that not everyone needs to wear a mask to prevent infection as long as they maintain basic hygiene and cough etiquette. However, anyone who may have travelled to the affected areas or shows symptoms of the infection should wear a mask to avoid spreading it.
According to World Health Organisation (WHO), it could take between two to 10 days for a person to show symptoms of being infected with coronavirus.
Experts also say that coronavirus can be transmitted via hand contact if the person’s hands are contaminated as a result of sneezing or coughing into them, for instance.
WHO recommends that one should frequently wash their hands with soap and water or an alcohol-based hand rub, followed by drying them using paper towel or warm dryer.
The artist also suggested some precautionary measure to prevent getting infected.
This picture below explains how you should wash your hands.
Wash your hands properly before and after wearing a mask. Make sure the mask is well adjusted on your nose and covers till the chin for full protection. The mask gets contaminated when you breathe so do not touch it while removing. Pull it by the ear loops and dispose.
Keep these tips in mind to stay healthy.
