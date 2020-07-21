Beat the monsoon blues with these simple health tips

Simple ways to keep monsoon-related ailments away amid the pandemic times. (Source: Getty Images/Thinkstock) Simple ways to keep monsoon-related ailments away amid the pandemic times. (Source: Getty Images/Thinkstock)

Monsoon is one of the most-awaited season as it brings respite from the sweltering summer heat. But every season brings along some challenges and health issues, and it is no different with the rainy season which is infamous for bringing along a host of infections right from vector-borne diseases like chikungunya, typhoid and dengue, to water-borne illnesses like cholera, leptospirosis, etc. And with the world already fighting a global health crisis, it becomes imperative to take care of our health even more. So here are few tips from Dr Sudha, head, health and travel at Digit Insurance to help you stay fit and healthy.

Eat Healthy

It is important that we thoroughly wash our vegetables and fruits, particularly leafy greens. Continue to consume only home-cooked and boiled vegetables instead of having food from outside, as you might fall prey to water-borne diseases. Include turmeric milk, green tea, tulsi, cinnamon, cardamom and warm water in your diet. Any allergies, cold, cough or fever will be tackled by this traditional health potion.

Get enough rest and exercise

Due to the lockdown, most of us are sitting at home and dealing with the stretched pressure of work-from-home and online classes. This can not only lead to obesity and anxiety, but other health concerns too. Therefore, one must workout for at least an hour for four-five days a week and have seven-eight hours of sleep per night. Exercise not only encourages you to be fit but also helps boost immunity and gives strength to your body. It helps strengthen your heart, improves blood circulation, and prepares you to fight against infections. Yoga and cardio can also reduce respiratory problems that are very common during the monsoon season and can keep anxiety and stress under control.

Wash or sanitise your hands

The WHO emphasises on the importance of washing hands thoroughly for 20 seconds at a time. Using hand sanitisers, keeping nails trimmed, using automatic soap dispensers and not sneezing or coughing directly into your hands are some things to be followed rigorously. Keep a handkerchief handy in case you need to sneeze or cough.

Avoid direct contact with sick person

While scientists continue to investigate into COVID-19, it is also important to follow the strict guidelines by the World Health Organisation. We all know that cold is caused by a virus; hence, we should avoid direct contact with someone who has mild fever and cough. Make sure to keep your personal belongings washed and clean.

With so many diseases already surrounding us, a safety net of appropriate insurance coverage can protect you against financial losses. Hence, it is advisable to buy COVID health insurance online during this monsoon. Health insurance for you or your family will provide financial support during these unfortunate times, mentioned Dr Sudha.

