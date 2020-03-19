These healthy drinks will help boost your immunity

Time to boost your immunity. (Source: File Photo) Time to boost your immunity. (Source: File Photo)

According to experts, a good way to keep yourself safe from the coronavirus is to boost your immunity, eat a balanced diet, and exercise even if you are home-bound. While it is necessary to take all the advised precautions including regular handwashing, it is also necessary to ensure that one is healthy internally too. For this, one can count on kitchen spices and condiments that can make for good health drinks.

Here’s what experts suggest. Take a look!

Lifestyle coach Luke Coutinho shared a recipe of a health drink that is good for “lung health”. “To break down mucous in the lungs, to reduce cough, reducing fever and boosting immunity,” he wrote on Instagram.

Ingredients

Few no- Fresh tulsi leaves

or

1tbsp – Dried tulsi leaves

5 no – Peppercorns

8 no – Cloves

1tsp – Crushed garlic

2-inch – Mashed ginger

2tbsp – Fennel seeds or saunf

2tbsp – Fenugreek seeds or methi

Method

*Boil the ingredients together for five minutes.

However, he underlined that the concoction is not a replacement for medical treatment.

Meanwhile, chef Vicky Ratnani also took to Instagram to share the importance of eating more green leafy vegetables and protein along with sharing the recipe for a health drink that can be sipped throughout the day.

Ingredients

1 cup- Water

1 no – Lemon

1/4tsp – Turmeric

1/2tsp – Ginger

1tbsp – Jaggery

Method

*Boil the water.

*Mix all the ingredients. Sweeten with jaggery. Drink all through the day.

Kitchen condiments have long been trusted to be quite effective in boosting immunity. While studies are yet to prove their effectiveness against conditions like coronavirus, they are still considered helpful in aiding the body’s immunity levels against infections and boosting overall health.

Tell us how are you boosting your immunity?

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Lifestyle News, download Indian Express App.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd