Coronavirus outbreak: More young adults hospitalised in the US

The world at present is overwhelmed with the outbreak of the coronavirus. Now, a report in The New York Times states that in the US, it is mostly young adults who are being hospitalised. It cites the new CDC data and underlines how 40 per cent of those hospitalised are between the age group 20-54.

“I think everyone should be paying attention to this. It’s not just going to be the elderly. There will be people aged 20 and up. They do have to be careful, even if they think that they’re young and healthy,” Stephen S Morse, a professor of epidemiology at Columbia University’s Mailman School of Public Health commented, according to the report. Dr Deborah Birx, a physician and State Department official and leader of the administration’s coronavirus task force used the data to ask the millennial generation to not socialise or hang out in groups.

“You have the potential then to spread it to someone who does have a condition that none of us knew about, and cause them to have a disastrous outcome,” Dr Birx was quoted saying, while addressing young people. It was found that in the CDC report, 20 per cent of those hospitalised and 12 per cent of what constitutes the intensive care patients, were within the age group 20-44.

“Younger people may feel more confident about their ability to withstand a virus like this. If that many younger people are being hospitalised, that means there are a lot of young people in the community that are walking around with the infection,” Dr Christopher Carlsten, head of respiratory medicine at the University of British Columbia, remarked.

On March 19, PM Narendra Modi addressed the people of India stressing on the need for social distancing. “For the last few days, it looks like if we are safe from coronavirus. This belief is not right. Hence, it is very important for every Indian to remain aware and alert,” he said.

