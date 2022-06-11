Coronavirus News Live: India reports 8,329 fresh Covid-19 cases, 10 deaths in 24 hours; active cases at 40,370

The BA.4 and BA.5 Omicron sub-variants are making their presence felt across various areas in the country with the daily Covid tally now showing a rise in the country. When contacted, Dr Soumya Swaminathan, WHO chief scientist, told The Indian Express that it could be the start of a mini wave.

“The sub-variants that are emerging are more transmissible than the original Omicron BA.1 and there is a likelihood of waning immunity. It is a possibility that there could be mini waves every four-six months or so and hence, apart from all Covid-appropriate precautionary measures that need to be taken, it is important to also track the variant,” Dr Swaminathan said.

Dr G C Khilnani, chairman of pulmonary, critical care, and sleep medicine at Delhi’s PSRI Hospital, says the latest Covid-19 spiral is being caused by more infectious sub-variants. But hybrid immunity and precaution vaccines can neutralise the severity of the disease even as you get repeat infections, he tells Anonna Dutt.