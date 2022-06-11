scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Saturday, June 11, 2022
Must Read
Live now

Coronavirus News Live: India reports 8,329 fresh Covid-19 cases, 10 deaths in 24 hours; active cases at 40,370

Covid India Cases News Live Updates June 11: For the first time since January 23, Mumbai recorded Covid-19 cases as high as 1,956 on Friday.

By: Express Web Desk | New Delhi |
Updated: June 11, 2022 9:42:14 am
Jammu: A healthcare worker collects a swab sample of a woman for Covid-19 testing amid a surge in coronavirus cases, in Jammu, Friday, June 10, 2022. (PTI Photo)

Coronavirus Cases in India Live updates (11 June 2022):  India reported 8,329 fresh Coronavirus cases and 10 deaths, according to the Union Health Ministry data as of 8 am Saturday. This is the highest tally recorded in over three months. As many as 4,103 active cases were recorded in the last 24 hours, taking the total number of active cases to 40,370.

Of the 3,081 new Covid-19 cases witnessed across Maharashtra on Friday, 1,956 infections were from Mumbai alone. For the first time since January 23, Mumbai recorded Covid-19 cases as high as 1,956 on Friday. This is a 15 per cent surge, as the city had reported 1,702 cases a day before. The test positivity rate (TPR) – the number of positive cases out of the total tests conducted – reached 12.74 per cent in the city on Friday.

In a separate development, the Biden administration is lifting its requirement that international air travellers to the US take a Covid-19 test within a day before boarding their flights, easing one of the last remaining government mandates meant to contain the spread of the coronavirus. A senior administration official said the mandate expires Sunday at 12:01 am ET, saying the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has determined that it’s no longer necessary.

Live Blog

Coronavirus India News Live Updates Today:India reports 8,329 fresh Covid-19 cases, 10 deaths in 24 hours; active cases at 40,370; US ends mandatory Covid test for incoming international passengers beginning this weekend; Follow live updates.

09:42 (IST)11 Jun 2022
Mumbai logs 1,956 new Covid cases, highest since Jan

Of the 3,081 new Covid-19 cases witnessed across Maharashtra on Friday, 1,956 infections were from Mumbai alone. For the first time since January 23, Mumbai recorded Covid-19 cases as high as 1,956 on Friday. This is a 15 per cent surge, as the city had reported 1,702 cases a day before. The test positivity rate (TPR) – the number of positive cases out of the total tests conducted – reached 12.74 per cent in the city on Friday.

09:30 (IST)11 Jun 2022
US ends mandatory Covid test for incoming international passengers beginning this weekend

The Biden administration is lifting its requirement that international air travelers to the US take a Covid-19 test within a day before boarding their flights, easing one of the last remaining government mandates meant to contain the spread of the coronavirus.

A senior administration official said the mandate expires Sunday at 12:01 am ET, saying the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has determined that it’s no longer necessary. The official, speaking Friday on the condition of anonymity to preview the formal announcement, said that the agency would reevaluate the need for the testing requirement every 90 days and that it could be reinstated if a troubling new variant emerges. Read more

09:12 (IST)11 Jun 2022
😷 India reports 8,329 fresh Covid-19 cases, 10 deaths in 24 hours; active cases at 40,370

India reported 8,329 fresh Coronavirus cases and 10 deaths, according to the Union Health Ministry data as of 8 am Saturday. This is the highest tally recorded in over three months.

08:46 (IST)11 Jun 2022
Welcome to today's blog

Good morning! Welcome to today's live blog. We bring to you the latest updates related to Covid-19 cases, deaths and restrictions across India and the world. Stay tuned!

The BA.4 and BA.5 Omicron sub-variants are making their presence felt across various areas in the country with the daily Covid tally now showing a rise in the country. When contacted, Dr Soumya Swaminathan, WHO chief scientist, told The Indian Express that it could be the start of a mini wave.

“The sub-variants that are emerging are more transmissible than the original Omicron BA.1 and there is a likelihood of waning immunity. It is a possibility that there could be mini waves every four-six months or so and hence, apart from all Covid-appropriate precautionary measures that need to be taken, it is important to also track the variant,” Dr Swaminathan said.

READ | Can’t rule out possibility of more mini Covid waves, says WHO chief scientist

Dr G C Khilnani, chairman of pulmonary, critical care, and sleep medicine at Delhi’s PSRI Hospital, says the latest Covid-19 spiral is being caused by more infectious sub-variants. But hybrid immunity and precaution vaccines can neutralise the severity of the disease even as you get repeat infections, he tells Anonna Dutt.

READ | Spike in Covid cases: ‘Mask up, don’t delay your booster dose or drop guard’

  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.