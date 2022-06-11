Coronavirus News Live: India reports 8,329 fresh Covid-19 cases, 10 deaths in 24 hours; active cases at 40,370

Coronavirus Cases in India Live updates (11 June 2022): India reported 8,329 fresh Coronavirus cases and 10 deaths, according to the Union Health Ministry data as of 8 am Saturday. This is the highest tally recorded in over three months. As many as 4,103 active cases were recorded in the last 24 hours, taking the total number of active cases to 40,370.
Of the 3,081 new Covid-19 cases witnessed across Maharashtra on Friday, 1,956 infections were from Mumbai alone. For the first time since January 23, Mumbai recorded Covid-19 cases as high as 1,956 on Friday. This is a 15 per cent surge, as the city had reported 1,702 cases a day before. The test positivity rate (TPR) – the number of positive cases out of the total tests conducted – reached 12.74 per cent in the city on Friday.
In a separate development, the Biden administration is lifting its requirement that international air travellers to the US take a Covid-19 test within a day before boarding their flights, easing one of the last remaining government mandates meant to contain the spread of the coronavirus. A senior administration official said the mandate expires Sunday at 12:01 am ET, saying the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has determined that it’s no longer necessary.
A senior administration official said the mandate expires Sunday at 12:01 am ET, saying the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has determined that it’s no longer necessary. The official, speaking Friday on the condition of anonymity to preview the formal announcement, said that the agency would reevaluate the need for the testing requirement every 90 days and that it could be reinstated if a troubling new variant emerges. Read more
