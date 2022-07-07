Coronavirus India News Live Updates: Health ministry reduces gap between second and booster doses of Covid-19 vaccine to 6 months

Covid-19 Live News Updates: The Union health ministry on Wednesday reduced the gap between the second dose and the precaution third dose of the Covid-19 vaccine from nine months to six months. On Wednesday, Union Health Secretary Rajesh Bhushan wrote to the states that a decision has been taken to administer the precaution third dose to the adult population after completion of six months or 26 weeks from the date of administration of the second dose. At present, precaution dose is available free of cost at government vaccination centres to the priority groups -the frontline workers, healthcare workers, and the elderly population aged above 60 years. For those aged 18-59, the precaution dose is available only at private vaccination centres.

In a separate development, amid a surge in Covid-19 cases in Maharashtra, there has been no Covid-related death in Mumbai in the past 22 days. For the second day, the number of new Covid cases in the city was below 700. A day after reporting 659 cases, the city reported 695 cases on Wednesday. Also, Delhi reported 600 Covid-19 cases and one fatality due to the viral infection while the test positivity rate declined to 3.27 per cent, according to the data shared by the health department here on Wednesday. With the fresh cases and fatalities, Delhi”s Covid tally has climbed to 19,38,648 and the death toll has shot up to 26,276, the department said in a bulletin.

In world-related news, Mainland China reported 409 new coronavirus cases for July 6, of which 124 were symptomatic and 285 were asymptomatic, the National Health Commission said on Thursday. That compared with 427 new cases a day earlier – 141 symptomatic and 286 asymptomatic infections, which China counts separately. There were zero new deaths, same as a day earlier, keeping the nation’s fatalities at 5,226.