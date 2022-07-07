scorecardresearch
Thursday, July 07, 2022
Coronavirus India News Live Updates: Health ministry reduces gap between second and booster doses of Covid-19 vaccine to 6 months

By: Express Web Desk
Updated: July 7, 2022 8:36:37 am
Jammu: A healthcare worker takes sample from a woman for conducting COVID-19 testing, in Jammu, Friday, July 1, 2022. (PTI Photo)

Covid-19 Live News Updates:  The Union health ministry on Wednesday reduced the gap between the second dose and the precaution third dose of the Covid-19 vaccine from nine months to six months. On Wednesday, Union Health Secretary Rajesh Bhushan wrote to the states that a decision has been taken to administer the precaution third dose to the adult population after completion of six months or 26 weeks from the date of administration of the second dose. At present, precaution dose is available free of cost at government vaccination centres to the priority groups -the frontline workers, healthcare workers, and the elderly population aged above 60 years. For those aged 18-59, the precaution dose is available only at private vaccination centres.

In a separate development, amid a surge in Covid-19 cases in Maharashtra, there has been no Covid-related death in Mumbai in the past 22 days. For the second day, the number of new Covid cases in the city was below 700. A day after reporting 659 cases, the city reported 695 cases on Wednesday. Also, Delhi reported 600 Covid-19 cases and one fatality due to the viral infection while the test positivity rate declined to 3.27 per cent, according to the data shared by the health department here on Wednesday. With the fresh cases and fatalities, Delhi”s Covid tally has climbed to 19,38,648 and the death toll has shot up to 26,276, the department said in a bulletin.

In world-related news, Mainland China reported 409 new coronavirus cases for July 6, of which 124 were symptomatic and 285 were asymptomatic, the National Health Commission said on Thursday. That compared with 427 new cases a day earlier – 141 symptomatic and 286 asymptomatic infections, which China counts separately. There were zero new deaths, same as a day earlier, keeping the nation’s fatalities at 5,226.

Live Blog

08:36 (IST)07 Jul 2022
Mainland China reports 409 new Covid-19 cases

08:17 (IST)07 Jul 2022
Maharashtra: Amid surge in Covid cases, spike in recovery and doubling rate

08:00 (IST)07 Jul 2022
Health ministry reduces gap between second and booster doses of Covid-19 vaccine to 6 months

07:43 (IST)07 Jul 2022
Welcome to today's blog

Hello and welcome to today's Covid-19 live blog. Stay tuned for all the latest updates on Coronavirus cases and news from across India and the world!

COVID-19 can be very debilitating on your system and getting back to your exercise routine after a bout of infection may require some time. If you don’t allow your body the time to rest and heal, it can weaken you further and eventually lead to a re-injury or relapse. And since the post-COVID 19 phase comes with its own set of complications — particularly myocarditis (inflammation of the heart muscle) for long haulers — one needs to be careful. No matter what your age or your fitness level, discuss with your doctor before resuming your activity.

The current wave of Covid-19 highlights a high risk of reinfection by the Omicron variant of SARS-CoV-2. Why is this? Researchers analysed the antibody neutralisation capacity of 120 people infected with the original SARS-CoV-2 strain, or with the Alpha, Beta, Gamma, Delta, Zeta or Omicron (sub-variant BA.1) variants. They found that unlike its predecessors, Omicron appears to be able to evade the antibodies generated by all other variants, the University of Geneva said in a press release. The researchers, from the University’s Centre for Emerging Viral Diseases, and the Geneva University Hospital, have published their findings in Nature Communications.

