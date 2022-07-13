Coronavirus India Live Updates: Odisha records first Covid death after 2 months; Covid has reached ‘endemic stage’, says Telangana health official

A healthcare worker collects swab from a woman for a RT-PCR test coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in New Delhi. (Express Photo By Amit Mehra 05 04 2022)

With India reporting 13,615 new Coronavirus cases and 20 fatalities on Tuesday, the country witnessed a slight dip in new cases , according to the latest data released by the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare. Active cases rose to 1,31,043, while the daily positivity rate has increased to 3.23 per cent.

Delhi on Monday reported 280 fresh Covid-19 cases with a positivity rate of 4.21 per cent, according to health department data. No new deaths were logged. West Bengal's Covid-19 positivity rate rose to 21.29 per cent on Monday, around four per cent more than that on the previous day, the health department said in a bulletin. It said that the state registered 1,915 fresh coronavirus cases pushing the tally to 20,53,626. Meanwhile, Telangana on Monday recorded 448 new Covid-19 cases, pushing the total number of cases to 8,06,572.

Amid a rise in cases, the Tripura government has decided to reimpose the face mask mandate for people at public places in the wake of the surge in the Covid-19 cases, a senior official said on Monday.