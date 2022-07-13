Coronavirus India Live Updates: Odisha records first Covid death after 2 months; Covid has reached ‘endemic stage’, says Telangana health official

scorecardresearch
Updated: July 13, 2022 8:57:05 am
Kolkata: A healthcare worker takes a swab sample of a woman for Covid-19 testing amid a surge in coronavirus cases, in Kolkata, Monday, July 4, 2022. India's active cases increased to 1,13,864, according to the Union Health Ministry data updated on Monday. (PTI Photo)

Covid News India Live Updates: Odisha reported a Covid-19 death on Tuesday after a gap of over two months, as a 78-year-old man succumbed to the disease in Bhubaneswar, taking the toll to 9,127, the health department said in a bulletin, according to news agency PTI.

Meanwhile, a health official in Telangana said that Covid-19 had reached “endemic stage”, according to a PTI report. The official clarified that Covid had not yet come to an end and urged people to continue wearing face masks and maintaining social distancing. State Director of Public Health G Srinivasa Rao said there was no need to fear coronavirus and added that it could be said it has become like a seasonal disease.

In other news, the Biden administration is calling on people to exercise renewed caution about Covid-19, emphasising the importance of getting booster shots for those who are eligible and wearing masks indoors as two new highly transmissible variants are spreading rapidly across the country.

08:57 (IST)13 Jul 2022
Covid-19 has reached 'endemic stage': Telangana health official

Covid-19 has reached an "endemic stage" though it has not fully come to an end yet and citizens should continue to wear masks for protection against coronavirus and other infectious diseases, a health official in Telangana said on Tuesday.

State Director of Public Health G Srinivasa Rao said there was no need to fear coronavirus and added that it could be said it has become like a seasonal disease. "What we appeal to people through you is that we need not fear about corona in the days to come. Though it has not fully disappeared, it has already reached an endemic stage.

It can be said that it has become like a seasonal disease," he added. Rao, who spoke to reporters here on COVID-19 and seasonal diseases during the ongoing rainy season, said coronavirus cases have been on the rise in Telangana and other states in the country like Maharashtra and Kerala since the last six weeks. (PTI)

08:55 (IST)13 Jul 2022
Odisha records first Covid death after 2 months

Odisha reported a Covid-19 death on Tuesday after a gap of over two months, as a 78-year-old man succumbed to the disease in Bhubaneswar, taking the toll to 9,127, the health department said in a bulletin.

The state had registered its last coronavirus fatality on May 2 when two persons died. Odisha's coronavirus caseload rose to 12,94,585 on Tuesday as 509 more people tested positive for the infection. On Monday, the state had logged 572 fresh cases. Fifty-two children were among those afflicted with the disease, the bulletin said.

The test positivity rate was 3.48 as the cases were detected out of 14,618 samples. Khurda, where the capital Bhubaneswar is located, reported the highest number of 200 infections, followed by 100 in Cuttack. Odisha now has 3,539 active cases, while 12,81,866 people recovered from the infection. (PTI)

08:54 (IST)13 Jul 2022
Good morning and welcome to our coronavirus live blog! Follow this space for the latest on the Covid-19 pandemic.

A healthcare worker collects swab from a woman for a RT-PCR test coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in New Delhi. (Express Photo By Amit Mehra 05 04 2022)

With India reporting 13,615 new Coronavirus cases and 20 fatalities on Tuesday, the country witnessed a slight dip in new cases , according to the latest data released by the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare. Active cases rose to 1,31,043, while the daily positivity rate has increased to 3.23 per cent.

Delhi on Monday reported 280 fresh Covid-19 cases with a positivity rate of 4.21 per cent, according to health department data. No new deaths were logged. West Bengal's Covid-19 positivity rate rose to 21.29 per cent on Monday, around four per cent more than that on the previous day, the health department said in a bulletin. It said that the state registered 1,915 fresh coronavirus cases pushing the tally to 20,53,626. Meanwhile, Telangana on Monday recorded 448 new Covid-19 cases, pushing the total number of cases to 8,06,572.

Amid a rise in cases, the Tripura government has decided to reimpose the face mask mandate for people at public places in the wake of the surge in the Covid-19 cases, a senior official said on Monday.

