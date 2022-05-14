Coronavirus India Live Updates: Country records 2,858 new Covid-19 cases, 11 deaths

Coronavirus India Live Updates: India records 2,858 new Covid-19 cases in the last 24 hours ending 8 am Saturday, taking the country’s tally to over 4.31 crore, according to Union Ministry data. The death toll climbed to 5,24, 201 with 11 new fatalities, the date showed. Active cases further dipped to 18,096 while the daily positivity rate 0.59 per cent.

The national capital on Friday recorded 899 new Covid-19 cases and four deaths, the highest single-day fatality count in over two months. Delhi had logged four deaths last on March 4. The city’s positivity rate rose to 3.34 per cent.

In global news, North Korea on Saturday reported 21 new deaths and 174,440 more people with fever symptoms as the country continues to struggle in the face of a rapid spread of virus in a largely unvaccinated population, Reuters reported. The country imposed what it described as maximum preventive measures on Thursday, after confirming its first Covid-19 cases since the start of the pandemic. Before this, the country had claimed to have no Covid-19 cases in the last two years.