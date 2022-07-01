Coronavirus India Live Updates: India records 17,070 new cases, slightly lower than yesterday

Coronavirus News Live Updates Today: India, in the last 24 hours ending 8 am on Friday, recorded 17,070 new Covid-19 cases, slightly lower than Thursday’s count of over 18,000 cases.

The number of new coronavirus cases rose by 18 per cent in the last week, with more than 4.1 million cases reported globally, according to the World Health Organisation. The UN health agency said in its latest weekly report on the pandemic that the worldwide number of deaths remained relatively similar to the week before, at about 8,500. Covid-related deaths increased in three regions: the Middle East, Southeast Asia and the Americas.

Covid-19 cases have been on the rise again in India, with the country recording over 18,000 cases after a gap of 130 days, taking the cumulative tally to 4,34,52,164, according to data put out by the Union Health Ministry on Thursday. Cases have increased by 78 per cent from the average two weeks ago and deaths, too, have gone up by 119 per cent. Active cases in the country also crossed the one-lakh mark on Thursday after a gap of 122 days. A total of 18,819 new Covid cases were reported in a span of 24 hours while the death toll climbed to 5,25,116 with 39 new fatalities.