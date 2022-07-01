scorecardresearch
Friday, July 01, 2022
Coronavirus India Live Updates: India records 17,070 new cases, slightly lower than yesterday

The UN health agency said in its latest weekly report on the pandemic that the worldwide number of deaths remained relatively similar to the week before, at about 8,500.

Updated: July 1, 2022 9:29:46 am
Covid-19 news, Coronavirus india news liveCoronavirus India news live: A health worker collects a swab sample for Covid-19 test. (File)

India, in the last 24 hours ending 8 am on Friday, recorded 17,070 new Covid-19 cases, slightly lower than Thursday's count of over 18,000 cases.

The number of new coronavirus cases rose by 18 per cent in the last week, with more than 4.1 million cases reported globally, according to the World Health Organisation. The UN health agency said in its latest weekly report on the pandemic that the worldwide number of deaths remained relatively similar to the week before, at about 8,500. Covid-related deaths increased in three regions: the Middle East, Southeast Asia and the Americas.

Covid-19 cases have been on the rise again in India, with the country recording over 18,000 cases after a gap of 130 days, taking the cumulative tally to 4,34,52,164, according to data put out by the Union Health Ministry on Thursday. Cases have increased by 78 per cent from the average two weeks ago and deaths, too, have gone up by 119 per cent. Active cases in the country also crossed the one-lakh mark on Thursday after a gap of 122 days. A total of 18,819 new Covid cases were reported in a span of 24 hours while the death toll climbed to 5,25,116 with 39 new fatalities.

Coronavirus India Live Updates: Covid-19 cases rising nearly everywhere in the world, WHO says; Maharashtra reports 3,640 new cases

09:29 (IST)01 Jul 2022
India records 17,070 new cases, slightly lower than yesterday

India, in the last 24 hours ending 8 am on Friday, recorded 17,070 new Covid-19 cases, slightly lower than Thursday's count of over 18,000 cases.

08:55 (IST)01 Jul 2022
Covid-19 cases rising nearly everywhere in the world, WHO says

The number of new coronavirus cases rose by 18 per cent in the last week, with more than 4.1 million cases reported globally, according to the World Health Organisation. The UN health agency said in its latest weekly report on the pandemic that the worldwide number of deaths remained relatively similar to the week before, at about 8,500. Covid-related deaths increased in three regions: the Middle East, Southeast Asia and the Americas.

08:48 (IST)01 Jul 2022
Welcome to today's Coronavirus live blog.

A notice, attributed to a high-ranking Chinese Communist Party official, created a flutter among Beijing’s residents as it claimed that China’s straining and unpopular zero-Covid curbs — mass testing, targeted lockdowns, and travel restrictions — might extend for another five years. According to The Guardian, the original text of the notice, attributed to Communist Party’s Beijing secretary, said: “In the next five years, Beijing will unremittingly grasp the normalisation of epidemic prevention and control.”

The country’s first home-grown mRNA Covid-19 vaccine — GEMCOVAC-19 — developed at Pune’s Gennova Biopharmaceuticals has got a ‘restricted emergency use’ nod for the 18-and-above age group. As mRNA vaccines are required to be kept at sub-zero temperatures, it was a mammoth task for Gennova scientists to develop a thermostable mRNA Covid-19 vaccine. Scientists had to innovate to suit local needs to make it affordable and deployable. The new vaccine can now be stored at the temperature of a standard medical refrigerator.

  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.