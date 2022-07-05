Coronavirus India Live News Updates: Scientists probing spike in cases look at Omicron sub-variant

Macau Covid outbreak hits more than 900 as infections spread

Macau reported 89 new coronavirus cases on Tuesday, taking the total to more than 900 infections since mid-June, as authorities in the world's biggest gambling hub race to contain its largest outbreak since the pandemic began.

More than 13,000 people are under quarantine in the Chinese special administrative region, which has effectively shut down to limit the spread of coronavirus.

The city's more than 600,000 residents are subject to three citywide Covid-19 tests this week, with people also required to take rapid antigen tests in between.

While the former Portuguese colony has not introduced a full scale lockdown seen in mainland Chinese cities like Shanghai, most facilities are shut and restaurants can only provide takeaway. (Reuters)