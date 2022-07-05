Coronavirus India Live News Updates: Scientists probing spike in cases look at Omicron sub-variant

Covid-19 Live News Updates: As scientists continue to probe the possible causes for the recent rise in Coronavirus cases in the country, the BA.2.75, one of the several sub-variants of the parent Omicron variant, is under the spotlight. The BA.2.75, belonging to the BA.2 sub-lineage which was the dominant strain in India earlier this year, has been found to have an 18 per cent growth advantage over the other currently circulating Omicron sub-variants.
India reported 16,135 new Covid-19 cases Monday, slightly up from 16,103 infections logged Sunday and 24 deaths, according to the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare. The active cases now stand at 1,13,864 and 5,25,223 deaths have been recorded across the country till date. As many as 4,28,79,477 patients have been discharged, the health ministry data also shows.
Singapore President Halimah Yacob, Speaker of Parliament Tan Chuan-Jin, and Minister Edwin Tong have tested positive for the Covid-19 virus. In a Facebook post, Halimah Yacob, wrote, “Just tested positive for Covid-19 with mild flu-like symptoms. Thankfully, I have been vaccinated and boosted. I hope to recover soon and am sorry to have to miss the events this week.”
Macau reported 89 new coronavirus cases on Tuesday, taking the total to more than 900 infections since mid-June, as authorities in the world's biggest gambling hub race to contain its largest outbreak since the pandemic began.
More than 13,000 people are under quarantine in the Chinese special administrative region, which has effectively shut down to limit the spread of coronavirus.
The city's more than 600,000 residents are subject to three citywide Covid-19 tests this week, with people also required to take rapid antigen tests in between.
While the former Portuguese colony has not introduced a full scale lockdown seen in mainland Chinese cities like Shanghai, most facilities are shut and restaurants can only provide takeaway. (Reuters)
Madam Halimah, 67, said in a Facebook post on Monday, “Just tested positive for Covid-19 with mild flu-like symptoms. Thankfully, I have been vaccinated and boosted. I hope to recover soon and am sorry to have to miss the events this week.” Tan, 53, also, in a post on Monday, said that he had tested positive for Covid-19, reported The Straits Times.
Tan took an antigen rapid test before Monday’s parliamentary sitting and it came back positive, which means he will miss both days of the current Parliament sitting. (PTI)