Coronavirus India Live: DCGI approves indigenous mRNA Covid jab for emergency use in 18 yrs & above, Covovax for 7-11 years

Wednesday, June 29, 2022
A day after reporting 2,369 new Covid-19 cases, Maharashtra recorded 3,482 cases on Tuesday with a surge of 47 per cent in the last 24 hours.

By: Express Web Desk | Bengaluru, Chennai, Mumbai, New Delhi, Pune |
Updated: June 29, 2022 8:48:10 am
Coronavirus news, Covid news, India covid numbersBhushan also held a video-conferencing meeting with 14 states that are still reporting an upswing in cases and asked them to strengthen surveillance and report any out-of-the-ordinary or different clinical profile of patients.

Coronavirus News Live Updates: The country’s first homegrown mRNA Covid-19 vaccine developed at Pune’s Gennova Biopharmaceuticals has received emergency use for the age group 18 and above. In a late-night development, the Drug Controller General of India (DCGI) approved the two-dose mRNA vaccine on Tuesday. The vaccine is stable for storage at 2-8 degree C. The drug regulator has also approved Serum Institute’s COVID-19 vaccine Covovax for restricted emergency use in children aged 7 to 11 years subject to certain conditions.

Union Health Secretary Rajesh Bhushan has asked states to step up vigil and prepare for mass gatherings or yatras in the coming months in order to ensure that participants travelling within the states and across do not carry Covid-19 infection. Bhushan also held a video-conferencing meeting with 14 states that are still reporting an upswing in cases and asked them to strengthen surveillance and report any out-of-the-ordinary or different clinical profile of patients.

A day after reporting 2,369 new Covid-19 cases, Maharashtra recorded 3,482 cases on Tuesday with a surge of 47 per cent in the last 24 hours. Also, for the third consecutive day, five Covid fatalities were also recorded in Maharashtra. Out of the total numbers, Mumbai reported 1,290 cases. The test positivity rate (TPR) — the number of positive cases out of the total tests conducted — stood at 11.70 per cent in the city with 11,012 tests conducted on Tuesday. Delhi, on the other hand, reported 874 fresh Covid-19 cases and four more deaths due to the infection, while the positivity rate has declined to 5.18 per cent, according to data shared by the city health department on Tuesday. The national capital reported 628 new Covid cases and three deaths due to the viral disease on Monday, while the positivity rate was recorded at 8.06 per cent.

 

😷 Coronavirus India News Live Updates Today (June 29, 2022): States asked to step up Covid vigil as season of yatras approaches; Maharashtra records 3,482 cases in 24 hours; Follow live updates.

08:48 (IST)29 Jun 2022
Maharashtra reports 3,482 new Covid-19 cases in 24 hours

A day after reporting 2,369 new Covid-19 cases, Maharashtra recorded 3,482 cases on Tuesday with a surge of 47 per cent in the last 24 hours. Also, for the third consecutive day, five Covid fatalities were also recorded in Maharashtra. Out of the total numbers, Mumbai reported 1,290 cases. The test positivity rate (TPR) — the number of positive cases out of the total tests conducted — stood at 11.70 per cent in the city with 11,012 tests conducted on Tuesday. 

08:41 (IST)29 Jun 2022
DCGI approves indigenous mRNA Covid jab for emergency use in 18 yrs & above, Covovax for 7-11 years

 The country’s first homegrown mRNA Covid-19 vaccine developed at Pune’s Gennova Biopharmaceuticals has received emergency use for the age group 18 and above. In a late-night development, the Drug Controller General of India (DCGI) approved the two-dose mRNA vaccine on Tuesday. The vaccine is stable for storage at 2-8 degree C. The drug regulator has also approved Serum Institute’s COVID-19 vaccine Covovax for restricted emergency use in children aged 7 to 11 years subject to certain conditions.

08:27 (IST)29 Jun 2022
States asked to step up Covid vigil as season of yatras approaches

Union Health Secretary Rajesh Bhushan has asked states to step up vigil and prepare for mass gatherings or yatras in the coming months in order to ensure that participants travelling within the states and across do not carry Covid-19 infection. Bhushan also held a video-conferencing meeting with 14 states that are still reporting an upswing in cases and asked them to strengthen surveillance and report any out-of-the-ordinary or different clinical profile of patients.

08:20 (IST)29 Jun 2022
Welcome to today's blog

Good morning! Welcome to the Indian Express live blog. We bring to you the latest stories on Coronavirus numbers and news updates from across India and the globe. Stay tuned!

For the past two years since the pandemic emerged, scientists have been continuously researching COVID-19. While the virus itself has proven to be highly problematic, there have been several cases worldwide where recovered patients faced multiple health issues which they developed over time. It is now proven that this notorious virus not only affects our respiratory organs but in many cases our digestive and cardiovascular functioning as well. Women, in particular, reported some gynaecological issues after recovering from COVID-19.

Many took to social media and shared the issues they faced due to their prolonged illness and the effects of the virus on their menstrual cycle. The most common conditions faced by these people were irregular periods, clotting of the blood, a worsened state of mental health and pre-menstrual syndrome.

READ | How long COVID impacts your menstrual health

A notice, attributed to a high-ranking Chinese Communist Party official, created a flutter among Beijing’s residents as it claimed that China’s straining and unpopular zero-Covid curbs — mass testing, targeted lockdowns, and travel restrictions — might extend for another five years.

According to The Guardian, the original text of the notice, attributed to Communist Party’s Beijing secretary, said: “In the next five years, Beijing will unremittingly grasp the normalisation of epidemic prevention and control.”

EXPLAINED | What is a ‘zero-Covid’ strategy?

