Coronavirus India Live: DCGI approves indigenous mRNA Covid jab for emergency use in 18 yrs & above, Covovax for 7-11 years

Coronavirus News Live Updates: The country’s first homegrown mRNA Covid-19 vaccine developed at Pune’s Gennova Biopharmaceuticals has received emergency use for the age group 18 and above. In a late-night development, the Drug Controller General of India (DCGI) approved the two-dose mRNA vaccine on Tuesday. The vaccine is stable for storage at 2-8 degree C. The drug regulator has also approved Serum Institute’s COVID-19 vaccine Covovax for restricted emergency use in children aged 7 to 11 years subject to certain conditions.

Union Health Secretary Rajesh Bhushan has asked states to step up vigil and prepare for mass gatherings or yatras in the coming months in order to ensure that participants travelling within the states and across do not carry Covid-19 infection. Bhushan also held a video-conferencing meeting with 14 states that are still reporting an upswing in cases and asked them to strengthen surveillance and report any out-of-the-ordinary or different clinical profile of patients.

A day after reporting 2,369 new Covid-19 cases, Maharashtra recorded 3,482 cases on Tuesday with a surge of 47 per cent in the last 24 hours. Also, for the third consecutive day, five Covid fatalities were also recorded in Maharashtra. Out of the total numbers, Mumbai reported 1,290 cases. The test positivity rate (TPR) — the number of positive cases out of the total tests conducted — stood at 11.70 per cent in the city with 11,012 tests conducted on Tuesday. Delhi, on the other hand, reported 874 fresh Covid-19 cases and four more deaths due to the infection, while the positivity rate has declined to 5.18 per cent, according to data shared by the city health department on Tuesday. The national capital reported 628 new Covid cases and three deaths due to the viral disease on Monday, while the positivity rate was recorded at 8.06 per cent.