LVMH to make hand sanitiser, while curtailing perfume production

LVMH produces fragrances such as Guerlain, Dior, and Givenchy. (Source: Getty/Thinkstock Images) LVMH produces fragrances such as Guerlain, Dior, and Givenchy. (Source: Getty/Thinkstock Images)

As the world combats the Covid-19 virus, the fashion industry is also doing its bit. Recently, luxury conglomerate LVMH declared they were opting to make hand sanitiser, while curtailing the production of perfumes in response to the shortage in France caused by the coronavirus pandemic. The company is home to brands like Louis Vuitton, Christian Dior, Givenchy and Rihanna’s Fendy,

According to Vogue, LVMH said in an official press release that they will be producing large quantities of hydroalcoholic gels to make these sanitisers and deliver it free of charge to French health authorities. “The company will be converting three of its perfume manufacturing facilities to make the hand sanitiser and these facilities are where LVMH produces fragrances such as Guerlain, Dior and Givenchy,” read reports.

As per media reports by Forbes, the first deliveries of the sanitiser are expected to be made this week and new batched will continue to be rolled out by the end of the week. “LVMH expects to produce 12 tons of the hydroalcoholic gel in the initial batch,” informed reports.

More than 113,000 people have been infected with the virus, and more than 3,900 have died of the COVID-19 illness it causes. Most of the cases are in China, where the proportion is shrinking as the caseload multiplies elsewhere. More than 62,000 people have already recovered. But Italy’s intensifying struggle to halt the virus’ spread has emerged as a cautionary tale.

Other brands such as Prada announced that the company would be funding two new ICUs in three of Milan’s hospitals – Sacco, San Raffaele, and Vittore Buzzi. Versace’s Donatella Versace and daughter Allegra Versace Beck Elite have donated $200,000 that is around Rs 1,47,84,700 to combat coronavirus cases.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Lifestyle News, download Indian Express App.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd