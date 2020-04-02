Here are some Ayurveda’s immunity-boosting measures amid COVID-19 outbreak

I urge you to have a look at the Ayush Ministry protocol, make it a part of your lives and share it with others, said PM Modi. (Source: Getty/Thinkstock Images) I urge you to have a look at the Ayush Ministry protocol, make it a part of your lives and share it with others, said PM Modi. (Source: Getty/Thinkstock Images)

In the wake of the Covid-19 outbreak, the Press Information Bureau (PIB) has released an advisory offering ayurvedic health measures that one can practise to boost their immunity while the lockdown is on. “Ayurveda’s extensive knowledge base on preventive care derives from the concepts of ‘Dinacharya’, which are daily regimes and ‘Ritucharya’ which is seasonal regimes to maintain healthy life. It is a plant-based science,” reads the release that recommended self-care guidelines for boosting immunity with special reference to respiratory health.

“Maintaining hygiene is the best way to prevent infections from entering the body. Wash hands often with soap and water, use sanitizers, cover nose while sneezing, and avoid visiting busy and crowded places. Performing agnihotra/ yagya or burning havan samagri (a mixture of herbs) keeps home and the environment free from germs,” said Dr Partap Chauhan, Director, Jiva Ayurveda, while talking to indianexpress.com

I urge you to have a look at the Ayush Ministry protocol, make it a part of your lives and share it with others. Let’s keep the focus on being healthy. After all, good health is the harbinger of happiness. pic.twitter.com/fZCPFJtwi0 — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) April 1, 2020

Here are some general measures listed in the PIB advisory:

1. Drink warm water throughout the day.

2. Daily practice of Yogasana, Pranayama and meditation for at least 30 minutes.

3. Spices like haldi (turmeric), zeera (cumin), dhaniya (coriander) and lahsun (garlic) are recommended in cooking.

Ayurvedic immunity promoting measures in PIB advisory

1. Take Chyawanprash 10gm (1tsp) in the morning. Diabetics should take sugar-free Chyawanprash. “Strong immunity is necessary to fight any kind of foreign body or disease. Eating a tablespoonful of Chywanprash daily enhances the immunity, specifically that of lungs and respiratory system. Amalaki or Amala (Emblica officinalis), Guduchi/Glioy (Tinaspora cordifolia), Neem (Azadirachta indica), Kutki (Picrorhiza kurroa), Tulsi (holy basil) are some of the Ayurvedic herbs that help build the immunity and prevent the infection“, added Dr Chauhan.

2. Drink herbal tea or decoction (kadha) made from tulsi (basil), dalchini (cardamom), kalimirch (black pepper), shunthi (Dry Ginger) and munakka (Raisin) – once or twice a day. Add jaggery (natural sugar) and or fresh lemon juice to your taste, if needed.

3. Golden Milk- Half teaspoon haldi (turmeric) powder in 150 ml hot milk once or twice a day.

#COVID-19 – Let’s shut down the false claims. There are numerous false and unsubstantiated claims about remedies for Covid -19 circulating on the digital and online platforms. Some of them, unfortunately, claim validation under #AYUSH Systems. pic.twitter.com/TdgsTuiy0L — Ministry of AYUSH🇮🇳 #StayHome #StaySafe (@moayush) March 31, 2020

“In Ayurveda, good digestion or strong digestive fire plays a very important role in fighting diseases. Eating a piece of fresh ginger, drinking ginger tea, mint tea, cinnamon tea and fennel tea is also good”, Dr Chauhan recommended along with a recipe for the tea.

* Take one litre water and set it to boil.

* Add a teaspoonful of fennel, cumin, coriander powder and freshly grated ginger.

* After boiling it for four to five minutes filter it in a thermos and drink throughout the day.

PIB advisory lists following simple ayurvedic procedures

1. Nasal application – Apply sesame oil/coconut oil or Ghee in both the nostrils (PratimarshNasya) in morning and evening.

2. Oil pulling therapy- Take 1 tablespoon sesame or coconut oil in the mouth. Do not drink, Swish in the mouth for 2 to 3 minutes and spit it off followed by a warm water rinse. This can be done once or twice a day. “Putting two-three drops of sesame oil in each nostril and sniffing it in will not only lubricate the nasal passage and throat but also strengthen the inner mucus membrane to keep away foreign bodies,” Dr Chauhan said.

Why is cough-and-sneeze hygiene important? Maintaining proper respiratory & cough hygiene helps to avoid the spread of respiratory infections.

Good respiratory hygiene can save other lives.

Preventing infections – A collaborative responsibility.#StayHomeStaySafe pic.twitter.com/eromPEU5LY — Ministry of AYUSH🇮🇳 #StayHome #StaySafe (@moayush) March 28, 2020PIB

PIB advisory lists following measures for dry cough / sore throat

1. Steam inhalation with fresh Pudina (Mint) leaves or Ajwain (Caraway seeds) can be practised once in a day.

2. Lavang (Clove) powder mixed with natural sugar/honey can be taken two to three times a day in case of cough or throat irritation.

3. These measures generally treat normal dry cough and sore throat.

However, it is best to consult doctors if these symptoms persist.

“Citrus fruits like orange, grapefruit, lemon are a rich source of vitamin C and are good to consume. Add the juice of a half lemon to a cup of lukewarm water and drink 2-3 times a day. Drinking warm water and keeping hydrated is very beneficial”, added Dr Chauhan.

Disclaimer: The above advisory does not claim to be a treatment for COVID 19.

