scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Tuesday, July 26, 2022

What Ayurveda says about the benefits of drinking copper water

From aiding weight loss to improving digestion — know the many benefits of copper water

By: Lifestyle Desk | New Delhi |
July 26, 2022 11:30:52 am
copper waterCopper water is known to have numerous health benefits (File)

It goes without saying that drinking adequate water is quintessential to maintaining holistic well-being. As it is commonly known, the body is made up of 70 per cent water, making it crucial for us to regularly sip on it to maintain a normal body temperature, protect the spinal cord and other tissues, and also get rid of waste.

But, did you know that you can extract so much more from water if you store it in copperware — as water stored in copper containers or copper water, as it is commonly known, has numerous health benefits.

Buy Now | Our best subscription plan now has a special price

Ayurvedic expert Dr Nitika Kohli recently shared the various reasons why you should start drinking copper water. Take a look.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Dr Nitika Kohli (@drnitikakohli) 

Improves thyroid gland function

Many people do not get enough copper in their diet which leads to thyroid issues due to malfunctioning in thyroid glands. “Copper water balances the thyroid gland’s inefficiencies,” she said.

Cures inflammation

Those with arthritis or joint issues can benefit from copper water as it helps strengthen the bones. “Individuals with arthritis benefit greatly from copper’s anti-inflammatory effects.”

ALSO READ |Here’s why you must ‘nosh on’ pears

Helps with digestion

If you are suffering from digestive issues, drink copper water as it removes pollutants and harmful germs, and reduces stomach irritation and boosts metabolism.

Copper water Copper water aids digestion (Source: Getty Images/Thinkstock)

Secures the cardiovascular system

“Copper water benefits by promoting proper blood circulation and allowing blood vessels to dilate,” the expert said.

Controls ageing process

It also helps control the ageing process by fighting the harmful impact of free radicals.

Prevents stroke

Aiding brain health, copper water decreases the risk of a stroke as it “restricts oxidants from working faster or better”.

Aids weight loss

The “correct quantity of copper” in the body helps in weight loss “by boosting your metabolism and burning fat”.

copper water It helps lose weight healthily (Source: Getty Images/Thinkstock)

Assists faster healing of wounds

According to the Ayurvedic expert, washing an injury or wound with copper water “cleans the affected area and helps the skin regenerate and heal faster”.

ALSO READ |Is goji berry a ‘liver healer’? Know more about this fruit

Boosts haemoglobin count

Copper is an important mineral that the body needs to prevent certain haematological disorders.

Reduces infections

Due to its antibacterial properties, copper can help reduce infections.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
An amazing world record runs into a question: Was it too amazing?Premium
An amazing world record runs into a question: Was it too amazing?
Look for ‘ectomorph’ body type, zig-zag riding: Delhi Police chief’s tips...Premium
Look for ‘ectomorph’ body type, zig-zag riding: Delhi Police chief’s tips...
Phone to pen, minister to cop: Complaints of graft soar in PunjabPremium
Phone to pen, minister to cop: Complaints of graft soar in Punjab
Eye on private firms, govt may define ‘ownership’ of non-personal dataPremium
Eye on private firms, govt may define ‘ownership’ of non-personal data

📣 For more lifestyle news, follow us on Instagram | Twitter | Facebook and don’t miss out on the latest updates!

TWO IS ALWAYS BETTER | Our two-year subscription package offers you more at less

📣 The above article is for information purposes only and is not intended to be a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the guidance of your doctor or other qualified health professional for any questions you may have regarding your health or a medical condition.

For all the latest Lifestyle News, download Indian Express App.

  • Newsguard
  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
  • Newsguard
© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
'We had all odds against us... were not prepared': Major Sharma
Kargil Vijay Diwas

'We had all odds against us... were not prepared': Major Sharma

Premium
Rajya Sabha to discuss Weapons of Mass Destruction Bill today
Live Updates

Rajya Sabha to discuss Weapons of Mass Destruction Bill today

Design firm seeks to disrupt how people use interior spaces
Pune Inc

Design firm seeks to disrupt how people use interior spaces

I will not join any other political party: Yashwant Sinha

I will not join any other political party: Yashwant Sinha

Look for ‘ectomorph’ body type, zig-zag riding: tips for identifying snatchers
From Delhi Police chief

Look for ‘ectomorph’ body type, zig-zag riding: tips for identifying snatchers

Premium
Mangaluru: Mob enters pub, disperses students' farewell party

Mangaluru: Mob enters pub, disperses students' farewell party

‘Vaccine didi’: How a trans woman fought fear, rumors to ensure her community got Covid shots
Her SOS

‘Vaccine didi’: How a trans woman fought fear, rumors to ensure her community got Covid shots

Gavaskar, Tendulkar, Vengsarkar may lose voting right in Mumbai Cricket Association

Gavaskar, Tendulkar, Vengsarkar may lose voting right in Mumbai Cricket Association

On hunger strike in Tihar jail, Yasin Malik put on IV fluid

On hunger strike in Tihar jail, Yasin Malik put on IV fluid

Anand Krishnan writes: It's time to treat Covid as a regular disease
Opinion

Anand Krishnan writes: It's time to treat Covid as a regular disease

Premium
National Award for sync sound to a dubbed film confounds makers
68th National Awards

National Award for sync sound to a dubbed film confounds makers

MadHat Season 5 Organized by Symbiosis Centre for Media and Communication
SPONSORED

MadHat Season 5 Organized by Symbiosis Centre for Media and Communication

Latest News 

Advertisement

More Lifestyle
Advertisement

Photos

Ice Pub
Prague ice bar gives tourists respite from heat wave
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Jul 26: Latest News
Advertisement