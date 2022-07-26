What Ayurveda says about the benefits of drinking copper water

July 26, 2022 11:30:52 am
It goes without saying that drinking adequate water is quintessential to maintaining holistic well-being. As it is commonly known, the body is made up of 70 per cent water, making it crucial for us to regularly sip on it to maintain a normal body temperature, protect the spinal cord and other tissues, and also get rid of waste.
But, did you know that you can extract so much more from water if you store it in copperware — as water stored in copper containers or copper water, as it is commonly known, has numerous health benefits.
Ayurvedic expert Dr Nitika Kohli recently shared the various reasons why you should start drinking copper water. Take a look.
Improves thyroid gland function
Many people do not get enough copper in their diet which leads to thyroid issues due to malfunctioning in thyroid glands. “Copper water balances the thyroid gland’s inefficiencies,” she said.
Cures inflammation
Those with arthritis or joint issues can benefit from copper water as it helps strengthen the bones. “Individuals with arthritis benefit greatly from copper’s anti-inflammatory effects.”
Helps with digestion
If you are suffering from digestive issues, drink copper water as it removes pollutants and harmful germs, and reduces stomach irritation and boosts metabolism.
Secures the cardiovascular system
“Copper water benefits by promoting proper blood circulation and allowing blood vessels to dilate,” the expert said.
Controls ageing process
It also helps control the ageing process by fighting the harmful impact of free radicals.
Prevents stroke
Aiding brain health, copper water decreases the risk of a stroke as it “restricts oxidants from working faster or better”.
Aids weight loss
The “correct quantity of copper” in the body helps in weight loss “by boosting your metabolism and burning fat”.
Assists faster healing of wounds
According to the Ayurvedic expert, washing an injury or wound with copper water “cleans the affected area and helps the skin regenerate and heal faster”.
Boosts haemoglobin count
Copper is an important mineral that the body needs to prevent certain haematological disorders.
Reduces infections
Due to its antibacterial properties, copper can help reduce infections.
📣 The above article is for information purposes only and is not intended to be a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the guidance of your doctor or other qualified health professional for any questions you may have regarding your health or a medical condition.
