How does drinking water from a copper vessel impact your body?

A lot of people believe in the desi tradition of storing water in a copper vessel or drinking water from a copper cup. But how much truth is there to this tradition? Is it truly beneficial or just another fad?

According to Healthline, copper is an important nutrient and plays a key role in various essential body functions, such as the production of energy and your brain’s chemical messaging system. You can find copious amounts of copper in foods such as shellfish, nuts, seeds, potatoes, dark chocolate and organ meat. Copper improves brain and heart health and also has an antibacterial effect. Filling water in copper cups/vessels for over 48 hours can also kill harmful bacteria in the water.

“Copper helps improve digestion and prevents constipation and acidity. Copper also has anti inflammatory properties, thus it boosts immunity. Water stored in a copper vessel is alkaline and therefore drinking it cools down the body too,” explains dietician Jinal Patel.

Dietician Garima Goyal concurs with the health benefits of drinking from a copper vessel, and weighs in on what Ayurveda says about drinking from a copper vessel.

“Ancient Ayurvedic texts claim that drinking water from a copper vessel cures the three doshas of the body, namely Vata, Pitha and Kapha, by positively charging the water. Eating the food and digesting it releases toxins and creates heat in the body. Copper infused alkaline water balances the body acid and also cools the body. So I would give it a thumbs up, especially during hot summers,” she explains.

She also talks about the best time to have copper activated water. According to the expert, the most suitable time would be early morning, on an empty stomach for availing all the health benefits. But the thing to remember is that copper is a trace mineral required in little amounts by the body. So one must never overdo the consumption as that may lead to copper toxicity.

Healthline too, states that “Long-term exposure to high doses of copper may cause copper toxicity, which is characterized by nausea, vomiting, abdominal pain, and diarrhea. It may even lead to liver damage and kidney disease.”

According to the World Health Organization (WHO), a person should not have more than 0.47 mg of copper per cup (2 mg per liter) of water. At the end of the day, everything must be done in moderation. Don’t surpass the limit, and don’t rely too much on just one thing to give you health benefits.

