‘Plenty of ways cooked food can become contaminated’, says FSSAI

It is often believed that only raw foods tend to cause food-borne illnesses. However, it must be noted that even cooked food, if not stored properly, can lead to illnesses. Highlighting the same, the Government of India’s Food Safety and Standards Authority of India (FSSAI) took to Twitter recently and shared this important fact about food safety and nutrition.

As per FSSAI, it is a myth that cooked food can’t cause foodborne illness, and can be kept at room temperature.

So, what needs to be done?

There are plenty of ways that cooked food can become contaminated, making it just as unsafe to eat. This can happen when:

*Food isn’t stored properly. All cooked or leftover food needs to be refrigerated (less than 5-degree Celsius) within two hours

*Food is prepared on a contaminated surface or equipment or stored in a non-food grade utensil

*Food handlers don’t practice good personal hygiene

*Cross-contamination with raw food

Food-borne illnesses can cause food poisoning which has symptoms like diarrhoea, nausea, dehydration and vomiting.

What should you be doing?

*Make sure you properly wash your hands before cooking and eating to avoid contracting diseases. Given the prevailing situation, it is also a good idea to avoid outside food.

*Cover all food properly.

*Clean kitchen surfaces before and after preparing food.

*Avoid consuming raw foods. Harmful bacteria present in raw foods and vegetables can affect one’s stomach.

“Make sure to eat properly cooked and fresh foods to avoid food poisoning. Before cooking, wash everything you buy from the market. Also, make sure to wash cauliflower, spinach, and broccoli with salt water to remove the harmful bacteria from it,” mentioned nutritionist Nmami Agarwal.

