From controlling diabetes to skin care: Know about the health benefits of jamun

Seasonal fruits come packed with numerous health benefits, which is why it is often recommended to include them in our diets. While there are many summer fruits like mangoes, watermelons and muskmelons, the jamun or java plum is especially helpful in beating the scorching summer heat, along with other health problems.

Also known as jambol or the Indian blackberry, they are a rich source of protein, vitamins, antioxidants, flavonoids, manganese, potassium, phosphorous and calcium. So here’s why you should include these tangy balls of goodness in your diet this summer:

*Diluted juice of the fruit can be used to overcome throat infections and soreness by using it to gargle. Also, due to its Ayurvedic properties, the juice can be applied on the skin and scalp to get rid of ringworm infections. Additionally, the jamun tree also has traditional healing properties.

* The fruit and its seed has anti-diabetic properties which can help patients with severe blood sugar levels. According to a study published in the Asian Pacific Journal of Tropical Biomedicine, jamun seeds reduce the body’s blood glucose level significantly and also help regulate the insulin levels.

* Jamun seeds can also be grounded into a paste for skin as it works well for reducing acne and pimple marks. The astringent juice of the fruit makes for an excellent ingredient in face packs, but only if you remove it in few minutes, otherwise your face will turn purple.

* Being low on calories makes jamun a healthy snack. They also aid digestion and promote natural bowel movement.

* According to the US National Library of Medicine National Institutes of Health’s study on Prevention of Hormonal Breast Cancer by Dietary Jamun, the anthocyanins present in berries are known to impart anticancer cell in the body. Its juice has bioactive phytochemicals that minimise the risk of liver disease and cancer.

* Jamun juice acts as a natural astringent and helps eliminate bad breath. Moreover, the pulp of this fruit is used in the treatment of bleeding gums.