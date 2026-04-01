A lot of people with diabetes, despite being able to manage their blood sugar levels, may still get a high reading in the mornings. But why does that happen? When we came across a similar Quora query: ‘I have controlled my diabetes through diet very successfully, but why do I still get a high blood glucose reading when I wake up, even though fasting during the day produces an acceptable level?’, we decided to seek an informed insight.

DISCLAIMER: This article is based on information from the public domain and/or the experts we spoke to. Always consult your health practitioner before starting any routine.

Dr Vijay Negalur, HOD, diabetology, KIMS Hospitals, Thane, noted that this is a common issue for many people who manage their diabetes well. “If your morning blood glucose is high despite good dietary control and acceptable daytime readings, the most likely reason is what doctors refer to as the dawn phenomenon, which occurs as a natural rise in blood sugar levels during the early morning hours, typically from 3 am to 8 am,” said Dr Negalur.

According to Dr Ngealur, during this time, the body releases hormones such as cortisol, growth hormone, and adrenaline. “These hormones help prepare your body to wake up, but they also signal the liver to release stored glucose into the bloodstream. For people with diabetes, the body either doesn’t produce enough insulin or can’t use it effectively, leading to higher fasting sugar levels.”

Is your diet controlled? (Photo: Getty Images/Thinkstock) Is your diet controlled? (Photo: Getty Images/Thinkstock)

What are the other causes?

There are several other possibilities. “Late dinners, high-carbohydrate meals at night, poor sleep, stress, or some medications can also cause high morning sugar levels. Another possibility is the Somogyi effect, which happens when blood sugar drops overnight, and the body responds by releasing excess glucose, resulting in high levels in the morning,” said Dr Negalur.

Here’s what you should consider (Photo: Quora) Here’s what you should consider (Photo: Quora)

How can one identify what’s happening?

To figure out what’s going on, you can check your blood sugar at bedtime, around 2-3 am, and again in the morning for several days. “If sugar levels gradually rise overnight, it suggests the dawn phenomenon. If they drop at night and then spike in the morning, the Somogyi effect may be responsible,” said Dr Negalur.

What can help manage high morning sugars?

Simple lifestyle changes often help. “These include having an early and lighter dinner, cutting back on late-night snacks, taking post-dinner walks, improving sleep quality, and keeping meal times consistent. In some cases, you may need to adjust your medication timing or dosage,” said Dr Negalur.

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Even with good daytime control, morning sugar fluctuations can still happen. “The key is to identify the pattern and make small, manageable changes to improve overall glucose control,” he added.

DISCLAIMER: This article is based on information from the public domain and/or the experts we spoke to. Always consult your health practitioner before starting any routine.