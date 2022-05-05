Why Ayurveda recommends consuming sweets before meals, not after them

For many, no meal is complete without a spoonful of their favourite dessert at the end. But, did you know that it is not advisable to finish your meals with sweets? On the contrary, Ayurveda suggests starting your meal with sweets for better digestion and nutrition, Ayurvedic expert Dr Nitika Kohli said in an Instagram post.

According to her, the timing of sweets and state of awareness during meals increase either ojas (vitality) or ama (toxicity). As such, it is necessary to be mindful of one’s eating habits.

ALSO READ | Heatwave in India: Diet and nutrition tips to remain healthy

“The following rules will serve as a guide for tapping into the ancient wisdom of Ayurveda and using it to create health, vitality, and energy through sweets,” she wrote.

Here’s why it is suggested to consume sweets before your meals, and not after them.

*Sweet takes the longest to digest.

*Eating the sweet item first enables the flow of digestive secretions, she explained.

*Dr Kohli added that by consuming sweets after your meal, “you would slow down your digestion“.

*Apart from digestion, “eating sweet at the start of your meal is said to activate the taste buds”.

*”Having sweets at the end can put off the digestive fire and may cause fermentation and indigestion due to the acidic secretions,” the expert said.

*Ending your meal with sugar can also lead to gas formation and bloating.

📣 For more lifestyle news, follow us on Instagram | Twitter | Facebook and don’t miss out on the latest updates!