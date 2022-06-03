Expert shares the best foods ‘for an aging brain’

Much like the body, over time, the brain can also start ageing if proper attention towards boosting its health is not paid. As such, experts suggest consuming certain foods that help protect the brain from illnesses, improve memory and concentration, and also keep it healthy and young.

Nutritional psychiatrist Dr Uma Naidoo had earlier shared a few food items that are best for an ageing brain. “Looking for the fountain of youth for your brain? Start including these foods in your diet to work towards a healthier brain and fight off many of the ways our brain can get hurt over time, including free radicals, decreased blood flow, and more,” she wrote.

Take a look.

Extra virgin olive oil

According to Dr Naidoo, “Extra virgin olive oil is linked to a lower incidence of Alzheimer’s because it increases autophagy of brain cells.” Try mixed with dijon mustard and apple cider vinegar for a “brain-healthy” salad dressing.

Spices

Indians just can’t do without their spices. But, did you know that they can help boost brain health, too? “Turmeric with a pinch of black pepper, cinnamon, saffron, rosemary and ginger — all help to promote healthy brain ageing and memory.”

Omega-3

“EPA and DHA are omega 3 fatty acids found in fatty fish like wild-caught salmon that help to protect the brain from ageing. ALA, the omega 3 found in plant sources, like nuts and seeds, can be converted to EPA and DHA in small amounts,” she said.

Leafy greens

Leafy greens are rich in folate which is one of the most important vitamins for maintaining a healthy brain. “Foods like spinach, swiss chard, arigula and dandelion greens help to maintain cognitive integrity with age,” Dr Naidoo explained.

Rainbow of veggies

Different coloured plant foods contain different brain-healthy nutrients and fibre. “Plant-based diets are consistently associated with cognitive longevity,” she said.

