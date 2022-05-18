Should you consume ghee on an empty stomach? This is what an expert says

There is no doubt that ghee is great for the overall health of a person. It is packed with nutrients that are known to benefit the skin, scalp, internal organs, etc. But should it be taken on an empty stomach? If yes, what does it do for health?

According to nutritionist Bhakti Kapoor, there are six benefits of consuming ghee on an empty stomach:

1. It is extremely beneficial for the health of your skin.

2. It has natural detox power that can clean your digestive system.

3. It can work as a filler and help you stay fuller for longer.

4. It enhances your bone strength and stamina.

5. It can improve digestive strength by the natural secretion of gut-friendly enzymes.

6. Ghee helps to boost concentration and help with brain development.

Kapoor took to Instagram and explained in a long caption that ghee improves small intestine absorption and lowers the acidic pH of the gastrointestinal system. “Ghee from cows is a natural source of antioxidants that fights free radicals and slows down the oxidation process.”

“Drinking ghee on an empty stomach in the morning aids in the body’s healing process by improving the process of cell regeneration. So much so that it even aids weight loss,” she added.

Kapoor mentioned that according to Ayurveda, ghee is a “samskaraanuvartana, or one that retains its goodness along with the health benefits of the ingredients it is cooked with”, and that if you are someone struggling with a “sluggish gut”, you can have one tsp on an empty stomach.

“Excessive consumption should be avoided,” she warned.

