‘Kick that constipation’ with these effective tips

A sedentary lifestyle, irregular eating habits, obesity, and lack of exercise are the many reasons that can lead to constipation. While it may seem harmless, chronic constipation can lead to a host of health issues. Therefore, it is important to do certain things, while avoiding many others, to keep constipation at bay.

Also Read | Effective Ayurvedic tips for regular bowel movement, constipation relief

Yoga teacher Smriti Vashist took to Instagram to list out some of the main reasons for constipation, and also suggest effective remedies.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Smriti • Yoga Teacher • (@smriti.yoga)

Causes of constipation

*Irregular defecation (fix a time)

*Irregular and incorrect eating patterns (eat at a fixed time)

*Lack of fluids (have plenty of water)

*Lack of fibrous food

*Sedentary lifestyle

*Excessive use of enema or laxatives

*Intestinal tumour, infection

*Lack of exercise

*Poor personal hygiene

*Obesity

*Psychological factors like stress, anxiety, fear, jealousy, sorrow

Yoga can not only improve flexibility, but also helps heal gut issues (Express photo by Nirmal Harindran) Yoga can not only improve flexibility, but also helps heal gut issues (Express photo by Nirmal Harindran)

Suggesting a simple remedy, Smriti said that drinking water sip-by-sip while sitting in Malasana (or the garland pose) can help. Gulping down water can increase the chances of vata in body which can lead to joint pain, bloating etc. But, if consumed in Malasana, the water mixes with the salivary enzymes, that help it digest better.

Buy Now | Our best subscription plan now has a special price

“Our saliva is alkaline in nature, and neutralises the acidity in our stomach. Gulping doesn’t allow sufficient time to water to mix with saliva. Consequently, the neutralisation of acid by saliva is affected, and causes acid reflux. The right way to drink water is to sip it little-by-little. This way, water can mix with saliva completely before it flows down,” she said.

She also listed some other asanas that can help.

Udrakarshanasana or abdominal twist- inhale at center, exhale at sides

How to do it?

Advertisement

*Sit in a squatting position on your toes with the legs hips-width apart. Now, keep your left knee on the ground and while pressing your right thigh towards the left leg, twist the torso is the opposite direction. Hold the position. Repeat on the other side.

Triyak Tadasan or swaying palm tree pose – inhale at center, exhale at sides

How to do it?

This lateral stretch on either sides of the body can be done either standing or while kneeling.

Advertisement

*In a kneeling position, stretch your hands above your head and move it sideways for a number of reps.

Also Read | Irregular bowel movements? Check out these Yoga asanas to relieve constipation

According to the practitioner, shankh or conch mudra helps the entire digestive system to work properly.

How to do it?

*Encircle your left thumb with the fingers of your right hand such that the fingers on your left hand are at the back of your right palm.

*Then gradually touch the right thumb with your left middle finger in a way that the hands form the shape of a conch or shankh.

“Do all the asanas 15-20 times daily and shankha mudra for 10 minutes,” she said.

What about die?

Advertisement

According to Smriti, boil 3-4 munnakka or black grape raisins and one anjeer or fig in milk. “Drink the milk and chew the munnaka and anjeer; this is will help you a lot,” she added.

📣 For more lifestyle news, follow us on Instagram | Twitter | Facebook and don’t miss out on the latest updates!