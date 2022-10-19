Constipation: 10 foods to ease bowel movement naturally

Constipation, or the inability to pass stool for longer than three days, can be caused due to various reasons like stress, not exercising, eating unhealthy foods, and also certain medications. While it is usually harmless, constipation can lead to uneasiness, discomfort, and bloating. However, if chronic, an expert must be consulted immediately. As such, it is important to understand the root cause of the problem and try to address it using natural remedies. So, in case you have been on the lookout for the same, dietitian Manpreet has the perfect, natural solutions.

“Are you constipated and not able to pass stool? That means your body is unable to detoxify waste. Constipation can cause toxins to accumulate in the body leading to bad gut health and hormone imbalance,” she wrote on Instagram, adding that one can manage constipation “by including some superfoods like papaya, fig, apple cider vinegar, chia seeds, apple, gondh katira.

Also read | Get relief from chronic constipation with this easily available natural laxative

Talking about the above-mentioned foods in detail, she shared:

*Dry fig: It is rich in vitamin B6, eases digestion, and prevents constipation. “Have 1 overnight soaked dry fig in the morning,” she suggested.

*Chia seeds: Help in soft stool formation and relieve constipation. “Have 1 tsp soaked chia seeds in a glass of water mid-meal,” the expert shared.

*Apple: Loaded with pectin fiber, it alleviates constipation. “Have an apple cinnamon smoothie for breakfast,” Manpreet said.

An apple a day helps keep the doctor away. (Photo: Pixabay) An apple a day helps keep the doctor away. (Photo: Pixabay)

*Basil seeds: Rich in soluble fibre, they promote regular bowel movement. “Add 1 tsp soaked sabja seeds to whatever you are making,” according to her.

Advertisement

*Papaya: It is a natural laxative, and speeds up intestinal flow. The expert suggested having a bowl of papaya with roasted jeera, black pepper, rock salt and ½ lemon for relief.

*Gondh katira: “It has laxative properties and relieves constipation. Take 1 granule of gondh katira soaked overnight in water every morning,” she said in the video.

*Sweet potato: It contains insoluble fiber, which can add bulk to stools to prevent constipation. Include a sweet potato chaat in your evening meal.

Advertisement

*Munakka: It has laxative properties and promotes smooth bowel movement. Start your day with 2-3 overnight soaked munakkas.

*Prunes: They are high in fiber, sorbitol, and gut-healthy phenolic compounds, all of which can help treat constipation. Add one prune in your smoothies, said the expert.

*Apple cider vinegar (ACV): It works excellently as a probiotic. Have 1 tsp psyllium husk & 1 tsp ACV in 200 ml water before dinner.

Check out her reel below:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Hormone Balance and Gut health Dietitian (@dietitian_manpreet)

Adding, Dr Pradeep Rao, Director and Head, Department of Urology, Global Hospital, Mumbai, said that it all comes down to good gut health that is essential to “avoid even the smallest everyday things like acne and bad breath.”

“Also, diet and exercise play a key role in combatting things like constipation. It must be noted that constipation can lead to severe urinary tract infections and translocation of gut bacteria. High fibre foods, especially green leafy vegetables, are the best for relieving and preventing constipation. All chemical laxatives have side effects and can become a habit if used regularly. So, it’s best to use natural laxatives like high fibre foods, and also bananas and prunes that are great for people who suffer from constipation,” he told indianexpress.com.

So, keep constipation at bay with these natural remedies.

￼For more lifestyle news, follow us on Instagram | Twitter | Facebook and don’t miss out on the latest updates!