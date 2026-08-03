Constipation and blood sugar: Why one may influence the other

Constipation is usually thought of as a digestive issue, while blood sugar regulation is associated with the pancreas, insulin and diabetes.

For people living with diabetes, constipation is also relatively common and may occur due to a combination of factors such as dehydration, dietary habits, reduced physical activity, certain medications or diabetes-related nerve damage. At the same time, many people wonder whether constipation itself can contribute to fluctuations in blood sugar, or whether it is simply another consequence of poor glucose control.

DISCLAIMER: This article is based on information from the public domain and/or the experts we spoke to. Always consult your health practitioner before starting any routine.