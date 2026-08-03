Constipation and blood sugar: Why one may influence the other

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Constipation is usually thought of as a digestive issue, while blood sugar regulation is associated with the pancreas, insulin and diabetes.
For people living with diabetes, constipation is also relatively common and may occur due to a combination of factors such as dehydration, dietary habits, reduced physical activity, certain medications or diabetes-related nerve damage. At the same time, many people wonder whether constipation itself can contribute to fluctuations in blood sugar, or whether it is simply another consequence of poor glucose control.
DISCLAIMER: This article is based on information from the public domain and/or the experts we spoke to. Always consult your health practitioner before starting any routine.
Understanding whether there is a direct relationship — or merely an association — could help people manage both digestive health and diabetes more effectively.
Dr Adithya V. Naragund, Senior Consultant in GI & HPB Surgery at Cytecare Hospitals, Bengaluru, tells indianexpress.com, “Constipation and blood sugar regulation are interconnected, but constipation itself is not typically considered a direct cause of elevated blood sugar. In clinical practice, constipation is more commonly seen as a consequence of poorly controlled diabetes, particularly when prolonged high blood sugar affects the nerves that regulate intestinal movement. This can slow the passage of stool through the colon and lead to chronic constipation.”
At the same time, he says that both constipation and abnormal glucose levels often share common underlying factors such as physical inactivity, inadequate fibre intake, dehydration, obesity, and metabolic dysfunction. “Emerging research also suggests that alterations in gut health may influence both bowel habits and glucose metabolism, highlighting a complex two-way relationship,” states Dr Naragund.
The gastrointestinal tract plays a significant role in regulating both bowel function and metabolic health. The gut microbiome helps ferment dietary fibre into short-chain fatty acids that support intestinal motility, reduce inflammation, and influence insulin sensitivity.
Dr Naragund notes, “Gut hormones released during digestion, such as GLP-1, help regulate blood sugar levels while also affecting gastric emptying and intestinal movement. When the microbiome is disrupted or dietary fibre intake is inadequate, individuals may experience constipation alongside poorer glucose control. There is growing evidence that improving gut health through a fibre-rich diet, adequate hydration, regular physical activity, and consumption of diverse plant-based foods may contribute to better blood sugar regulation while also supporting healthy bowel movements.”
See if you can answer this:
What is the foundation of managing constipation in people with diabetes or prediabetes?
A. Avoid all fibre-rich foods to reduce bowel movements.
B. Maintain good blood sugar control, eat enough fibre, stay hydrated, exercise regularly and seek medical advice if symptoms persist or worsen.
C. Use laxatives every day without consulting a doctor.
D. Ignore constipation unless it lasts for several months.
✅ Correct answer: B
Dr Naragund says that managing constipation in diabetes or prediabetes starts with good blood sugar control, a fibre-rich diet, adequate hydration and regular physical activity. It’s also important to review medications, as some can contribute to constipation. Persistent constipation, severe abdominal pain, unexplained weight loss, rectal bleeding or sudden changes in bowel habits should be assessed by a healthcare professional to rule out underlying conditions.
DISCLAIMER: This article is based on information from the public domain and/or the experts we spoke to. Always consult your health practitioner before starting any routine.