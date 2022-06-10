Keep constipation, bloating at bay while travelling with these effective tips

While travelling is a great way to rejuvenate and unwind yourself, it might turn into a nightmare for people who often complain of nausea and constipation when on the go. Constipation is a common issue faced by many travellers as there is a change in food, water and sleep timings, apart from several other factors.

But, don’t let this ruin your travel plans; just follow these simple tips by Ayurvedic expert Dr Dixa Bhavsar if you feel bloated, constipated or discomfort in the abdomen when you are travelling.

Stay hydrated

She said, “You don’t have to drink plenty of water, just have enough.” She suggested drinking at least five glasses of water when you are travelling to a cold place and seven to eight glasses of water when you are exploring a hot place.

Keep moving

It is necessary to keep yourself physically active to avoid constipation and bloating. “Practise Sukshma Vyayama/Yoga and Pranayamas every morning for at least 30 minutes. If possible, walk for 5000 steps/day,” the expert suggested.

Sip on warm water

To pass bowels easily, sip on one glass of warm water, either first thing in the morning or/and during bedtime. “Begin your morning with green tea instead of bread or anything deep-fried.”

Choose healthier food options

It’s common tendency to devour unhealthy, fried food items while travelling. But, to keep yourself healthy, “have laxative fruits like banana, papaya and local fruits available at the place”.

*Have a light breakfast and make sure you don’t eat maida.

*Have moderate/heavy food for lunch and if possible, include buttermilk in your meal.

*Have super light and early dinner. According to Dr Bhavsar, rice-based food or different soups are best for dinner.

Carry digestive pills

“Pudina Vati, Amla Candy, Hajmola and Hing Vati are the best Ayurvedic digestives,” she suggested, asking to suck on them whenever you feel bloated or heavy.

Carry cow ghee

Take one tsp of ghee with warm water in the morning or at night.

Ayurvedic herbs

If following the above-mentioned tip doesn’t give you any relief, carry Triphala churna or tablets for mild constipation and haritaki/harde tablet or churna for severe constipation.

