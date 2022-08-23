Why pain in pelvic region, urgent need to urinate may not necessarily indicate urinary tract infection

After experiencing “UTI-like” symptoms and getting year-long tests done, a 21-year-old TikTok user was misdiagnosed with urinary tract infection (UTI).

According to Buzzfeed.com, Breanne Rodgers — who shared her ordeal on the video hosting service felt like “constant UTIs,” despite “having no reason (she) could think of to have a UTI. As such, despite having cranberry juice and prescribed antibiotics, she did not find relief and her condition further deteriorated.

It was only after several rounds of misdiagnosis that she was accurately diagnosed with an often dismissed condition called interstitial cystitis or painful bladder syndrome, the report added.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by BREANNE RODGERS 🌙🤍🌿🌞 (@breannerodgers)

Here’s what to know about the condition

It is a chronic condition that causes bladder pressure, pangs in the bladder, and pelvic pain, Neha Pathaniya, chief dietitian, Paras Hospitals, Gurugram told indianexpress.com. “Pain may range from mild to severe. It also reduces bladder capacity, lowers the quality of life, and creates sexual problems and chronic pain resulting in interrupted sleep due to emotional stress and depression,” she added.

According to MayoClinic.org, interstitial cystitis, most often, affects women and can have a long-lasting impact on quality of life. “Although there’s no cure, medications and other therapies may offer relief,” it reads.

The signs and symptoms for interstitial cystitis, according to MayoClinic.org, are

*Pain in your pelvis or between the vagina and anus in women

*Pain between the scrotum and anus (perineum) in men

*Chronic pelvic pain

*A persistent, urgent need to urinate

*Frequent urination, often of small amounts, throughout the day and night (up to 60 times a day)

*Pain or discomfort while the bladder fills and relief after urinating

*Pain during sex

It is important to consult experts at the earliest (Source: Freepik) It is important to consult experts at the earliest (Source: Freepik)

What is the difference between UTI and painful bladder syndrome?

Although signs and symptoms of interstitial cystitis may resemble those of a chronic urinary tract infection, there’s usually no infection, Pathaniya said. “However, symptoms may worsen if a person with interstitial cystitis gets a urinary tract infection,” said Pathaniya.

Men, too, are at risk

“For men, the signs and symptoms often include inflammation of the prostate gland (prostatitis). These conditions are diagnosed after the age of 30 or so and are often associated with other chronic pain disorders, such as irritable bowel syndrome or fibromyalgia. It comes with a number of complications like reduced bladder capacity, lower quality of life, sexual intimacy problems, and emotional troubles,” Pathaniya noted.

What can be done?

“Interstitial cystitis mixes the signals of your body to pass urine. There is no cure for this but medications and therapies can be a helpful hand,” Pathaniya mentioned.

According to Pathaniya, it is best to reach out to healthcare services if one is “experiencing any discomfort in urinating and if there is urinary urgency or chronic bladder pain”.

Some people with interstitial cystitis find symptom relief from these strategies, mentioned Dr Monika Singh, Assistant Professor (Department of OBGY), Noida International Institute of Medical Sciences.

Dietary changes

Eliminating or reducing foods in your diet that irritate your bladder may help to relieve the discomfort of interstitial cystitis.

Common bladder irritants

Known as the “four Cs” — include: carbonated beverages, caffeine in all forms (including chocolate), citrus products, and food containing high concentrations of vitamin C. Consider avoiding similar foods, such as tomatoes, pickled foods, alcohol, and spices. Artificial sweeteners may aggravate symptoms in some people.

“If you think certain foods may irritate your bladder, try eliminating them from your diet. Reintroduce them one at a time and pay attention to which, if any, worsen symptoms,” said Dr Singh.

According to (Ms) Ashish Rani, nutrition and dietetics consultant, Aakash Healthcare, patient “should restrict diuretic beverages like tea, soda, coffee, alcohol as well as spices”. “It is important that patient should follow healthy balance diet with short and frequent meal patterns. People should avoid caffeinated drinks. Instead, have milk, buttermilk, soups etc which will be beneficial for health,” she said.

Bladder training

Bladder training involves timed urination — going to the toilet according to the clock rather than waiting for the need to go. You start by urinating at set intervals, such as every half-hour — whether you have to go or not. Then you gradually wait longer between bathroom visits.

During bladder training, you may learn to control urinary urges by using relaxation techniques, such as breathing slowly and deeply or distracting yourself with another activity.

Consume seasonal vegetables and fruits (Source: Getty Images/Thinkstock) Consume seasonal vegetables and fruits (Source: Getty Images/Thinkstock)

According to Dr Singh, these self-care measures also may help

*Wear loose clothing. Avoid belts or clothes that put pressure on your abdomen.

*Reduce stress.

*Try methods such as visualisation and biofeedback.

*If you smoke, stop. “Smoking may worsen any painful condition, and smoking contributes to bladder cancer,” said Dr Singh.

*Exercise.

*Easy stretching exercises may help reduce interstitial cystitis symptoms

