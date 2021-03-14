Consciousness can help shape one’s destiny, suggests holistic health guru Dr Mickey Mehta

By being conscious, one can shape their destiny, just like how a potter does with clay -- allows it to take shape on its own, said corporate life coach Dr Mickey Mehta. (Photo: Pixabay)

How do you explain Shiva, the God of Destruction, from the prism of spiritual consciousness? Dr Mickey Mehta, a leading holistic health guru and corporate life coach, recently shared a Maha Shivratri special video titled ‘Saga of Shiva’, wherein he talked about combining the endless saga of Shiva with the sanctity of spirituality.

“When human beings, in their state of awareness, function spontaneously, it is flow. And it is a flow, because rhythm is there — the dance of creativity, the dance of Shiva-Shakti. Now, Shiva’s dance of tandava is not only for destruction, it also gives rise to creation, because after destruction comes creation,” he said, adding: “As is the atom, so is the universe.”

Dr Mehta went on to explain that in the flow and surrender, man becomes the universe, just like “how Shiva became Shiva”. He said that it is important to be aware of the here and now, of every breath that is drawn, and every breath that is let out.

“And with it is born a new self within you, and dies the old self within you, simultaneously. Which is why there is continuity and perpetuation of life. When the cellular regeneration is happening, your life continues as the dance of the molecules. And if you are aware of this, you will be aware of every moment that is passing by. And with that, your dance will be spontaneous, and you will be the choreographer of your dance… And you will shape your life,” he explained.

He also said by being conscious, one can shape their destiny, just like how a potter does with clay — allows it to take shape on its own.

In the video — which was a part of a session conducted recently — Dr Mehta asked the participants to still themselves for only 10 seconds first.

“When we stop doing and start being, our disturbed breath comes back to rhythm. When your senses calm down, when they naturally perceive everything in the environment, when your eyes are not seeing the illusion or the ‘maya‘, that is the time you can perceive beyond matter, and can perceive what was before matter.”

You can watch the full video here:

